Google To Propel Web3 Startups With Its Cloud Program

On Tuesday, Google, the Web2 tech and search engine giant, announced it was extending its "Google for Startups Cloud Program" initiative to encompass web3 startups by expanding its early-stage support program for budding ventures.

"Through the Google for Startups Cloud Program, Web3 projects and startups can access new benefits that give you the technology, community, and resources you need. Now, you can focus on innovation over infrastructure as you build your decentralized apps, Web3 tooling, services, and more," states the official site.

The program will offer two product suits for Web3 startups- the Start tier and Scale tier, based on the funding status of the ventures. The Start tier is for startups and projects without funding (at least pre-seed), whereas the Scale tier will cater to startups and projects with funding status of seed to Series A.

The Start tier

Eligibility criteria include the startup being founded in the last five years, no funding from institutional investors or foundations, and not having Google Cloud credits beyond the free trial.

Other benefits for the Start tier will include up to USD 2,000 USD in Google Cloud credits with two-year validity, 12 months of free Google Workspace Business Plus, access to Google Cloud events at web3 conferences, and unlimited access to technical support.

The Scale tier

Eligibility criteria for startups to apply for the Scale tier include funding from seed to Series A within the past 12 months, startups to be founded within the last ten years, and not having Google Cloud credit of more than USD 4,000.

Benefits for startups will include Google Cloud and Firebase credits up to USD 200,000 over two years, USD 12,000 Google Cloud Enhanced Support credits valid for one year and Google Workspace Business Plus being free for 12 months.

Additionally, startups will have access to foundation grants from the likes of Aptos, Celo, Flow, HBAR Foundation, Near, and Solana Foundation for a total sum of USD 1 million each (or token equivalent) and investment access from the Polygon Ventures Ecosystem Fund up to USD 3 million and access to all PV benefits.

Earlier this month, Celo Foundation announced its partnership with Google Cloud to build sustainable Web3 startups and will co-host co-host events and workshops focused on Web 3 innovation and sustainability.