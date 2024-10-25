You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an attempt to encourage users to switch from Google Assistant to Gemini, Google announced new upgrades to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital assistant.

The upgrades include Gemini extensions, simple on-screen prompt and lock screen.

Gemini Extensions

In May, the American tech gaint announced Gemini extensions for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks and introduced them with the Pixel 9 series. The extensions were limited to the crown jewel devices. Now, it will be expanding the Google Workspace extensions in open beta for the Gemini app. The extensions will allow users to create calendar events, take notes, and track tasks via the chatbot. Notably, Google shared that the Workspace extensions for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Docs will be available for customers with Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, and Gemini Education Premium add-ons.

Simple on-screen prompt

It has also changed Gemini's text field from "Type, talk, or share a photo to Gemini (Advanced)" to "Ask Gemini (Advanced)." This update will be for Android and gemini.google.com but not iOS app, regardless of whether the user is using the base or Advanced version, according to Android Authority. This aligns with the Gemini homescreen redesign that's being rolled out since early October.

Lock screen

As per Android Authority, the latest beta version of the app will enable Gemini to manage calls and messages even when the phone is locked. Much like Google Assistant, manual togglin will be need from users before using Gemini to make calls and send texts from the lock screen. The feature will appear as a "Make calls and send messages without unlocking" toggle under "Gemini on lock screen" in the app settings. Despite the feature Google will prompt users to unlock the phones when the response contains personal content, such as Gmail messages from the apps used by users.