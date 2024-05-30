Google officially introduced the Google Wallet app in India earlier this month. Now, the company has announced a partnership with Pine Labs to integrate Gift Cards.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google officially introduced the Google Wallet app in India earlier this month. Now, the company has announced a partnership with Pine Labs to integrate Gift Cards. This collaboration intends to allow customers to manage Gift Cards straight from the Google Wallet app. Because Google Wallet is confined to Android phones, this new gift card feature will only be available on Android smartphones.

Pine Labs' expertise in brand Gift Cards will be merged with Google's technologies to assist with Gift Card management. Google Wallet allows users to save and manage their Gift Cards, as well as receive reminders to utilize them at the time of purchase.

According to the firms, the Gift Cards market in India is expected to increase from $7.6 billion in 2023 to $15.7 billion by 2028, owing to the rising popularity of e-gifting among young customers.

Pine Labs' President of Issuing Business, Navin Chandani, stated, "With the large Android user base in India, we expect a significant increase in Gift Card usage as more retailers incorporate this feature into their omnichannel strategies."

Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead for Android at Google, emphasized the launch's significance: "Google Wallet's introduction in India is a significant milestone, providing new and convenient experiences that simplify daily life. We are thrilled to collaborate with leading Indian businesses to provide secure and managed everyday basics."