Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Google Wallet's Partnership With Pine Labs Helps Manage Gift Card Feature Google officially introduced the Google Wallet app in India earlier this month. Now, the company has announced a partnership with Pine Labs to integrate Gift Cards.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Google officially introduced the Google Wallet app in India earlier this month. Now, the company has announced a partnership with Pine Labs to integrate Gift Cards. This collaboration intends to allow customers to manage Gift Cards straight from the Google Wallet app. Because Google Wallet is confined to Android phones, this new gift card feature will only be available on Android smartphones.

Pine Labs' expertise in brand Gift Cards will be merged with Google's technologies to assist with Gift Card management. Google Wallet allows users to save and manage their Gift Cards, as well as receive reminders to utilize them at the time of purchase.

According to the firms, the Gift Cards market in India is expected to increase from $7.6 billion in 2023 to $15.7 billion by 2028, owing to the rising popularity of e-gifting among young customers.

Pine Labs' President of Issuing Business, Navin Chandani, stated, "With the large Android user base in India, we expect a significant increase in Gift Card usage as more retailers incorporate this feature into their omnichannel strategies."

Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead for Android at Google, emphasized the launch's significance: "Google Wallet's introduction in India is a significant milestone, providing new and convenient experiences that simplify daily life. We are thrilled to collaborate with leading Indian businesses to provide secure and managed everyday basics."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Jaipur Watch Company Garners INR 20 Mn for Luxury Manufacturing Push

The company aims to deploy the raised funds to establish a dedicated gold watch manufacturing unit, expand its product line with innovative designs, enhance marketing efforts, and invest in advanced technology and skilled artisans to improve production efficiency.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

This Former Tesla Employee Started a Side Hustle to Save Gen Z Time — Now It's Raised Over $40 Million From the CEOs of Salesforce, Uber and More

Dylan Diamond is co-founder and CEO of Saturn, the app that helps high schoolers manage busy schedules.

By Amanda Breen
Productivity

Taking Breaks Doesn't Make You Lazy — Here Are 4 Ways It Actually Makes You More Productive

The more you find a balance between work and real life, the more the two will start to organically intertwine until you find your scheduling sweet spot. Here's how to find that right balance for you.

By Kelly Hyman
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

One State's Bipartisan Bill Will Change the Franchise Industry — And Boost Responsible Franchising

The legislation aims to make franchise relationships stronger by giving potential franchisees more information.

By Carl Stoffers