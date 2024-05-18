📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Google's New Accessibility features to Lookout, Maps, and more Google released new accessibility features for a number of its products, including Lookout, Android, Maps, and more, on the occasion of Global Accessibility Day.

Users of the Google Lookout app, which provides additional information about their surroundings to blind or low-vision individuals, will soon be able to search for specific objects such as restrooms, chairs, and other items. According to Google, Lookout will also inform users of those things' whereabouts and distances.

Users can now choose pre-written, customizable words with their eyes in the text-free mode of the Look to Speak app. In addition, you can choose and customize emojis, pictures, and symbols in the new mode.

Android users may now use Project Gameface, an open-source project that allowed those with physical limitations to move the mouse cursor with their faces. According to Google, programmers may now create apps that allow users to alter cursor speed, gesture sizes, and facial expressions.

With the Lens function being able to announce names and classifications of places around you, Google Maps is also gaining some new accessibility features that will make it easy for individuals with impairments to get detailed walking instructions and screen reader capabilities.

Recently, the business released an upgrade for Android's sound notifications function, which can help notify those who have trouble seeing or hearing noises like smoke and fire alarms.
