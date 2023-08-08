GPS Renewables Acquires Germany-Based Proweps Envirotech As per an official statement, the acquisition of Proweps further solidifies GPS Renewables' position as a leading global full stack biofuels firm

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

GPS Renewables, a Bengaluru headquartered biofuels technology company, has acquired Germany-based Proweps Envirotech GmbH, a design and engineering company that specializes in technologies to utilize municipal and industrial organic waste and agri-residue for biogas production.

GPS Renewables has established itself as one of the prominent India's biofuels firms with strong focus on R&D having secured patents in the field. As per an official statement, the acquisition of Proweps further solidifies GPS Renewables' position as a leading global fullstack biofuels firm.

"This acquisition not only reinforces our mission of fostering a cleaner and more sustainable world but also aligns strategically with our objectives. Having closely collaborated with the Proweps team, we are confident that this integration will prove to be an ideal fit for GPS Renewables. We look forward to working with the team to make an even larger impact in this field," said Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and co-founder, GPS Renewables.

Proweps has been a trusted technological and engineering partner for GPS Renewables' biogas projects in India. As a part of the deal, the Proweps leadership will continue to work with the GPS Renewables' team to establish Proweps as the go-to biogas design and engineering firm for project developers across the world, said the company.

"Over the last several years, we have created a significant impact in the field of international waste management and renewable energy. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to take our vision to the next level and further amplify our positive impact. We are very glad to strengthen and continue our success- and trustful cooperation in the future with the GPS team," said Dieter Korz, managing partner, Proweps.

Proweps envirotec GmbH is a Germany based international active consulting and engineering company specialized in technologies to utilize organic waste and biomass for biogas, biomethane or RNG production.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Acquisitions News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Fundraising

5 Innovative Ways for Entrepreneurs to Raise Capital in Today's Market

Entrepreneurs are facing a rapidly evolving market that requires them to adapt quickly. Discover how these trailblazers are raising funds and learn how you can do the same.

By Ken Wisnefski
Business Ideas

Mobile Business Ideas to Make Money on Wheels

Discover mobile business ideas for the modern age and learn how to leverage flexibility and innovation for on-the-go profits.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ice Cream Brand Go Zero Secures $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The company plans utilize the fund to expand its market reach, enhance its production capabilities, strengthen its distribution network, and introduce more innovative flavours and product lines

By Teena Jose
Money & Finance

I Turned $583 into $10 Million. Here's How I Did It and 5 Lessons I Learned Along the Way

Sure, you want to roll your eyes when you hear "day trading." But, I turned the loss of my father and graduating college during the Great Recession into motivation to carve my path in life and do things differently from most.

By Ross Cameron