As per an official statement, the acquisition of Proweps further solidifies GPS Renewables' position as a leading global full stack biofuels firm

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GPS Renewables, a Bengaluru headquartered biofuels technology company, has acquired Germany-based Proweps Envirotech GmbH, a design and engineering company that specializes in technologies to utilize municipal and industrial organic waste and agri-residue for biogas production.

GPS Renewables has established itself as one of the prominent India's biofuels firms with strong focus on R&D having secured patents in the field. As per an official statement, the acquisition of Proweps further solidifies GPS Renewables' position as a leading global fullstack biofuels firm.

"This acquisition not only reinforces our mission of fostering a cleaner and more sustainable world but also aligns strategically with our objectives. Having closely collaborated with the Proweps team, we are confident that this integration will prove to be an ideal fit for GPS Renewables. We look forward to working with the team to make an even larger impact in this field," said Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and co-founder, GPS Renewables.

Proweps has been a trusted technological and engineering partner for GPS Renewables' biogas projects in India. As a part of the deal, the Proweps leadership will continue to work with the GPS Renewables' team to establish Proweps as the go-to biogas design and engineering firm for project developers across the world, said the company.

"Over the last several years, we have created a significant impact in the field of international waste management and renewable energy. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to take our vision to the next level and further amplify our positive impact. We are very glad to strengthen and continue our success- and trustful cooperation in the future with the GPS team," said Dieter Korz, managing partner, Proweps.

Proweps envirotec GmbH is a Germany based international active consulting and engineering company specialized in technologies to utilize organic waste and biomass for biogas, biomethane or RNG production.