The selected startups, as per the official website, include Wall, Strive, Spydra, Zoth, GETSecured, Fetcch, and GG Nation. The cohort will be getting an initial cheque of up to USD 50,000 and will be assisted with mentorship, technical grants, and follow-up fundraising assistance from the accelerator.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Graviton Web3 Accelerator, announced its first cohort of the year, which comprises seven Indian web3 startups working in segments such as real-world asset tokenisation, NFT trading, DeFi payments, decentralised identities, and GameFi.

"We understand the need and potential for Web3-focused acceleration in India, considering how difficult it usually is for an early-stage founder to apply and receive the necessary capital, grants, infrastructure, and mentorship support that they need to succeed in this space. The domestic Web3 space has a lot to contribute in terms of asset tokenisation, monetisation and solutions that bridge the gap between DeFi and CeFi," shared Arpit Nik, Founder and Managing Director, Graviton Web3 Accelerator.

The selected startups, as per the official website, include Wall, Strive, Spydra, Zoth, GETSecured, Fetcch, and GG Nation. The cohort will be getting an initial cheque of up to USD 50,000 and will be assisted with mentorship, technical grants, and follow-up fundraising assistance from the accelerator.

The programme has notable industry players as mentors, including the likes of Arjun Kalsy (ex-Growth lead at Polygon), Karan Ambwani (India Lead, dYdX Foundation), Parth Chaturvedi (Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch), Daniel Dal Bello (Founder, Hillrise), and Garvit Goel (Founder, Electron) among a list of 33.

The 2022-founded web3 accelerator is backed by ten blockchain VCs, such as Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Ascensive Assets, Moonrock Capital, Stacker Ventures, 369 Capital, Hashkey Capital, NGC Ventures, and G1 Ventures, along with prominent web3 angel investors.