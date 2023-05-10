Graviton Web3 Accelerator Selects 7 Indian Startups For Its First Cohort

The selected startups, as per the official website, include Wall, Strive, Spydra, Zoth, GETSecured, Fetcch, and GG Nation. The cohort will be getting an initial cheque of up to USD 50,000 and will be assisted with mentorship, technical grants, and follow-up fundraising assistance from the accelerator.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Graviton Web3 Accelerator, announced its first cohort of the year, which comprises seven Indian web3 startups working in segments such as real-world asset tokenisation, NFT trading, DeFi payments, decentralised identities, and GameFi.

"We understand the need and potential for Web3-focused acceleration in India, considering how difficult it usually is for an early-stage founder to apply and receive the necessary capital, grants, infrastructure, and mentorship support that they need to succeed in this space. The domestic Web3 space has a lot to contribute in terms of asset tokenisation, monetisation and solutions that bridge the gap between DeFi and CeFi," shared Arpit Nik, Founder and Managing Director, Graviton Web3 Accelerator.

The selected startups, as per the official website, include Wall, Strive, Spydra, Zoth, GETSecured, Fetcch, and GG Nation. The cohort will be getting an initial cheque of up to USD 50,000 and will be assisted with mentorship, technical grants, and follow-up fundraising assistance from the accelerator.

The programme has notable industry players as mentors, including the likes of Arjun Kalsy (ex-Growth lead at Polygon), Karan Ambwani (India Lead, dYdX Foundation), Parth Chaturvedi (Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch), Daniel Dal Bello (Founder, Hillrise), and Garvit Goel (Founder, Electron) among a list of 33.

The 2022-founded web3 accelerator is backed by ten blockchain VCs, such as Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Ascensive Assets, Moonrock Capital, Stacker Ventures, 369 Capital, Hashkey Capital, NGC Ventures, and G1 Ventures, along with prominent web3 angel investors.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Web3

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

A Young Multitasking Trailblazer Breaking Barriers And Redefining Success

"I refused to settle for one title," says Rohith Sai Chetla, the CEO of WarrantyMe.

By Alex Bodra

Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Science & Technology

Goldman Sachs Says AI Could Replace The Equivalent of 300 Million Jobs — Will Your Job Be One of Them? Here's How to Prepare.

The galloping evolution of AI technologies has captured media attention over the past several months. But what are its potential ramifications? Is there a real risk that AI will replace humans at their job in the near future? And if so, how can we, as entrepreneurs, get prepared?

By Anton Liaskovskyi

Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi

Business Ideas

3 Ways to Use ChatGPT to Spark Your Creativity

Brainstorming product ideas or new ways to pitch your company — AI can be a great help to decent into the state of creative flow.

By Natasha Zo