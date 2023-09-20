HealthTech Startup Peping Raises $400,000 Funding The newly acquired capital will be allocated to various critical areas of the company's growth

Bangalore based startup Peping, a digital healthcare clinic platform focussing on Gut health has announced that it has secured its latest investment round of $400,000 led by Better Capital as the lead investor and other angel investors who have joined the funding round include Kunal Shah, Sandeep Kumar Dinodiya, Ganesh Balakrishnan, and Shubham Mishra. The newly acquired capital will be allocated to various critical areas of the company's growth.

According to an official release, a significant portion of the fund raised will be dedicated to advancing the product and technology infrastructure. Additionally, it will also work towards building a team with deep industry knowledge, and allocate resources for creative experiments and expanding our acquisition channels.

"At Peping, we recognize that managing digestive health concerns can be a challenging and burdensome experience. That's why our mission is to simplify and alleviate this process for you. Through our personalised approach, a dedicated team of healthcare experts, and state-of-the-art technology platform, we are committed to delivering the utmost quality of care for gastrointestinal (GI) issues, making your journey towards better digestive health as smooth and stress-free as possible," said Chirag Maheshwari, co-founder, Peping.

Founded in 2022 by Chirag Maheshwari and Prateek Maheshwari, Peping is building a digital clinic that delivers solutions for managing dietary and lifestyle factors that contribute to conditions such as IBS, GERD, Gastric, Gastritis and Fatty liver. The company aims to transform the delivery of this crucial aspect of treatment by implementing personalised and tailored care plans that examine various aspects, including lifestyle and test results, to diagnose and target the underlying causes of health problems.

"Gut health is one of the most widespread health issues in India and it requires a team with an undivided focus on creating a truly full stack solution. Chirag and Prateek came to the same conclusion through their own experience with close family members. We are glad to be founding stage partners in their journey of building Peping into a premier gut care brand over the next decade", said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital.
