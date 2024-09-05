Hearzap's acquisition, funded through internal cash flows, aligns with its strategy to expand to 250 stores by 2026, strengthening its market presence and growth in India's hearing care sector.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hearzap, a leading hearing care provider, has acquired a majority stake in Speech and Hearing Care, a renowned player in Bihar and Jharkhand, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition, fully funded through Hearzap's internal cash flows, is expected to boost the Hyderabad-based company's revenue beyond INR 100 crore this fiscal year and secure a 30% market share in key regions.

Speech and Hearing Care has a strong presence in cities like Patna, Ranchi, and Dhanbad. By integrating operations, Hearzap will be able to expand its services into the eastern region of India, enhancing its leadership in the hearing care industry. This expansion aligns with Hearzap's target of operating 250 stores by 2026, doubling its growth through further partnerships.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in our mission to make high-quality hearing care accessible to every corner of India. By combining our advanced technology with the local expertise of Speech and Hearing Care, we are set to elevate industry standards and provide even better service to our customers," said S Raja, Founder and Managing Director of Hearzap.

Anurag Kumar, Founder of Speech and Hearing Care, said, "Joining forces with Hearzap, we will enhance the quality of life for our customers by making world-class hearing care more accessible across Bihar and Jharkhand."

"With Hearzap's advanced technology and deep-rooted local expertise, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in the industry and bring exceptional care to every corner of this region," Anurag added.

In addition to this acquisition, Hearzap appointed Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the 'Ambassador for Cause,' bringing greater visibility to its mission, particularly in underserved regions. Last year, Hearzap raised INR 50 crore in a funding round led by 360 One Asset Management.

With over 130 locations and a team of 600+ employees, Hearzap claims to remain committed to making hearing care accessible and affordable throughout India.