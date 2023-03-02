How a Video Greeting Card Uses QR Code To Add a Personal Touch To Your Gifts

GiftLips can turn your video greetings into level-up printed greeting cards by embedding your videos into a QR code

By Namrata Thakkar

Since its revival in the last few years, QR code technology has become unstoppable. It has been used in different industries from business, education, entertainment, medicine and other fields.

QR codes have quickly taken over our daily lives because of their versatility, and that extends to the traditional world of greeting cards.

Greeting cards have found a good use for QR codes. For instance, digital greeting cards or e-cards have elevated their features to add a pleasant and touching surprise.

Do people actually like receiving greeting cards?

In today's technology-driven world, more people prefer receiving greeting cards as they are perceived as genuine and sincere.

In fact, a OnePoll survey found that 68 per cent of people would instead get a greeting card than a phone call, text message, or email. About 44 per cent of Americans like them because they can keep the cards as keepsakes, while the other 36 per cent just like receiving something in the mail.

However, paper waste accounts for about 26 per cent of landfill waste annually. Standard greeting cards, especially those with nothing exceptionally sentimental or personal written on them, mostly end up in the trash.

QR codes bridge digital and printed greeting cards

So, to bridge the gap between the excitement of receiving a greeting card and e-cards' unique video messages, the industry now uses QR codes to add media to printed greeting cards. This is what Hallmark, Memtell, VidGREETS, and GiftLips have pioneered so far.

A video greeting card created using an online generator offers the best of both worlds. You can create greeting cards with video messages without necessarily being an e-card because you can still print your video greeting card. Here's how it works:

GiftLips: A multiple short-form video greeting card generator

GiftLips can turn your video greetings into level-up printed greeting cards by embedding your videos into a QR code. The QR code is in a dynamic format, which can store heavy data like videos. So, your videos will be revealed when the receiver of your card scans them.

You can also design and customize your greeting card templates, print and mail them, so the experience of receiving a greeting card is still there. But this time, the cards are more sentimental because of the video messages they can look back on in the years to come. But that's not even the best part.

GiftLips is the only video greeting card generator that allows you to embed multiple short-form videos into one QR code on your greeting card. You can collaborate with numerous people faster and more conveniently when you send them invitation links.

Receivers of your greeting cards can scroll through a feed of short videos. They can also interact with your video messages and reciprocate their appreciation messages by leaving a comment or tapping the like button.

What makes QR Code video greetings so appealing?

Video greetings provide sincerity and uniqueness, but it doesn't take too long to make. You can make them even at the last-minute.

These cards are also cost-effective as you can create them using free generators. Sending them through chat and email can also cut down your costs.

Receiving video messages feels more personal and creates a more emotional connection to the sender than the usual greeting cards.

Moreover, greeting cards with videos attached are versatile. You can make different cards for different occasions and special holidays like Valentine's Day, Christmas, and New Year.

Key Takeaway

The greeting card industry has come a long way, from simple printed cards to more modern e-cards.

Greeting cards are wonderful reminders to the special people in your life that you value and appreciate them. But there are some emotions that we simply cannot express fully through words.

That's why video greetings are great because your messages are seen, heard, and felt.

With online generators like GiftLips, you can add interactive videos of you and your friends to your greeting cards through a single scannable QR code. It's easy to create and scan, so you can make every special moment come to life.
