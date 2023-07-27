How does one define diversity at the workplace? What are crucial skills that are needed going into the 21st century? These are vital questions that are being asked in workplaces all around the globe.

into the 21st century? These are vital questions that are being asked in workplaces all around the globe. After all, it is your employees and their skill set which will determine the organizations success ultimately.

So how does one proceed?

Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft- VC and PE Partnerships, knows that the right kind of diversity will move organizations forward. "My view in terms of building a great workplace culture is really how it's very important to be fair and inclusive. By inclusive I don't mean just in terms of gender but also the youngsters- millennials and Gen. Z's. Every time I go into a room with folks who all have over 20 years of experience, it worries me because I ask myself where is the voice of today's generation? Another shift which has taken place is that around 30 years ago, somebody from IIT would take the next plane to the US, but now it's completely different. Now what happens is they start their own company here," she told us.



As far as digitization is concerned, Microsoft have always been at the forefront, with Cloud being a strategy for close to a decade now. But talking about the future and 21st century work skills, what needs to be noted is that the skills of understanding, being analytical and being empathetic are what is going to hold us in good stead. We may change our profession, but these are skills that shall aid us no matter where we go. "When I speak to my children I tell them be kind. I think in this world of technology, where everyone wants to be ahead of each other, I think we all need to take a step backwards and just be kind, be thoughtful," she says.

Geetika Mehta, Hershey India's Managing Director is in sync with what Pai says, as far as millenials and Gen Z's defining our future is concerned.

"Money is not the only motivator for them- they look at the quality of the job, their managers, the culture of the workplace, everything. And I think that really keeps us on our toes," Mehta explains.

Diversity wise, a necessary criteria she feels is for them to be able reflect their consumer base, which is 50% men and 50% women. And the best individual will be hired, "It's not that we will give preferential treatment to women. We will offer an equal slate and may the best candidate win. Also, diversity should not only be looked at with a gender lens, there needs to be diversity of thinking, diversity of where you come from, diversity of income," Mehta elaborates.

Toyota Connected India's CEO, GK Senthil believes in a strong value system. He believes that most of the job is done if the right people, who are passionate about the job are hired. Give them the freedom of execution and celebrate their achievements alongside providing them the resources they need, and success will follow. One prime area which Toyota Connected India shall be focussing on is software defined vehicles with cars being updatable, so features can be added easily and upgradation takes place seamlessly.

With literally every company strengthening their tech game, at a certain point of time in the future it is primarily going to be the workforce which determines their ultimate success or failure, with the right mix of diversity providing that X factor.

