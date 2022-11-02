How Fintech Boosts Women Participation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you live in cities, you may have noticed the two-wheeler revolution some years ago: a visible surge in the number of women two-wheeler riders. A gearless two-wheeler liberated women living in narrow lanes of busy cities or towns. They allowed women to commute easily despite their home-to-workplace routes being poorly served by public transport.

Pexels

Just like that, financial services are set to witness a women-centric revolution. Over the years, financial services barely found their way to women without dramatic intervention. Focusing on mobile banking and easy-on-phone services by fintech companies has brought more women into the financial services fold. The data from Trans-Union CIBIL, a company that maintains borrower credit scores, highlights the revolution that could propel India to an over $5 trillion gross domestic product or GDP economy.

The share of women borrowers in overall loans grew to 28 per cent in 2020 from around 14 per cent in 2014. As many as 39 per cent of the women borrowers are from three states: Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Women are primarily using personal, consumer durable loans and credit cards. A key outcome of the survey by Trans-Union CIBIL is that women are better borrowers than men. Their average credit score is higher than men's.

Let us drill down each of those observations further.

The increase in the number of women borrowers is a very productive development. India needs to recognise the contribution of women to the nation's productivity. As more women get to work and become a part of the formal financial system, it will add to the nation's growth. As nation's grow, consumer spending drives and propels that growth further. Women will play a significant role as more can manage their finances than earlier.

For now, the concentration of women borrowers in relatively affluent states. However, as more women from densely populated states such as Uttar Pradesh and the northern states get work, they would drive consumer credit growth. Fintech companies would be crucial in reaching out to women with easy-to-access credit. Many women now own smartphones and bank accounts more than ever. That should help in expanding the scope of financial services into the heartland.

If women in relatively more affluent states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are better borrowers, there is no reason why that cannot be the case across India. That should encourage regulators and lenders to reach out to them.

A lot is going on from the regulators' and lenders' perspectives. Lending guidelines favour women borrowers. Loans to women can qualify for priority sector lending for banks and non-banks. The pricing of these loans also favours women. The institutional and regulatory infrastructure is geared to welcome more women borrowers. They get the benefit of 25 basis points lower rates than male borrowers.

Very few women can own homes. The survey does not identify home loans as a preferred borrowing option for women. That must change. India needs more women home loan borrowers. There is a need to encourage women to own homes. Regulators have allowed incentives to encourage women to borrow for their own homes.

For example, in the case of a joint application by spouses, the loan proposal can benefit from the woman's incentive. The couple can get a home loan at a lower interest rate with a higher loan to property value. Lenders put a lower risk weightage on a woman from the same collateral due to their ability to repay on time.

That makes sense for a market where household debt is around 38 per cent of GDP. There is further scope for credit growth without affecting key macroeconomic factors. In most rich countries, household debt is over 100 per cent. That is perhaps the other extreme.

The rising interest of women in loans could work wonders with regulators and lenders putting the necessary enablers in place. In India, there is a path of growth ahead that awaits credit market expansion.