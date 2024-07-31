Get All Access for $5/mo

How Paris Olympics Is Delivering Greener Games The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put sustainability front and centre for host cities.

By Priyanka Tanwer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: International Olympic Committee

The ongoing Olympics in Paris will not only determine the fate of athletes from across the world, who have reached there to show their metal in various sports, but will also tell how it has delivered more greener games in the country.

The most ambitious pledge taken by the Paris was to cut down the carbon emission to 50 per cent compared to the London 2012 and Rio 2016 average, aligning with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"The event will account for all carbon emissions, including scopes 1, 2 and 3, encompassing direct, indirect and spectator travel emissions," the international Olympic Committee stated.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put sustainability front and centre for host cities.

The Olympic village is built with a 30 per cent reduction in carbon compared to typical French constructions.

"94 per cent of materials were recovered from deconstruction. 15 per cent of the future neighbourhood's electricity consumption is being covered through photovoltaic energy from solar panels on rooftops," the committee said.

According to it, construction materials included wood and recycled plastic, with all wood sourced from eco-managed forests, including a minimum of 30 per cent French wood.

In the backdrop of efforts to cut down the carbon emission, Paris is using 100 per cent renewable energy sourced locally, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

All venues are connected to the grid, enabling them to use renewable energy without the need for temporary diesel generators – significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Solar panels have been installed on the Aquatics Centre and the Olympic Village to harness solar energy. Additionally, geothermal cooling systems are being used at the Olympic Village instead of traditional air conditioning, further enhancing energy efficiency.

The organisers have also emphasised on sustainable food practices as the amount of plant-based food for spectators has been doubled to halve the carbon footprint of meals.

Also, all venues are accessible by public transport. This approach not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes sustainable mobility options for the community.
Priyanka Tanwer

Sr. Correspondent

With eight years of experience covering various beats for the digital and print media, now covering electric vehicles and sustainability for Entrepreneur India, keeping a nose for innovation and new technology in this futuristic sector. You can reach me at tpriyanka@entrepreneurindia.com     

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

Investing in the Next Generation of Iconic Brands: Fireside Ventures

The Bengaluru-based firm invests in diverse categories, including food and beverage, personal care, health and wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to identify high-potential startups.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Grandparents Make $10,000 a Month on Their Delivery Side Hustle, With Free Workcations — 'We Hit a Hotel With a Pool'

These seniors started driving for Instacart and Doordash, then added apps from there. Within a few months, the "Gigging Grandparents" had turned a part-time delivery gig into a comfortable living.

By Frances Dodds
Science & Technology

3 Ways the Intersection of AI and Blockchain Will Change the Future of Your Business

These technologies are already powerful on their own, but when used in tandem, they could revolutionize the way the majority of companies are managed.

By Rashan Dixon
News and Trends

DecoverAI and ElectricPE Raise Early Stage Funding

New-age tech startups DecoverAI and ElectricPE have announced early-stage investments for further advancements in existing technology and market solidification.

By Entrepreneur Staff