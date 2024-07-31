The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has put sustainability front and centre for host cities.

The ongoing Olympics in Paris will not only determine the fate of athletes from across the world, who have reached there to show their metal in various sports, but will also tell how it has delivered more greener games in the country.

The most ambitious pledge taken by the Paris was to cut down the carbon emission to 50 per cent compared to the London 2012 and Rio 2016 average, aligning with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"The event will account for all carbon emissions, including scopes 1, 2 and 3, encompassing direct, indirect and spectator travel emissions," the international Olympic Committee stated.

The Olympic village is built with a 30 per cent reduction in carbon compared to typical French constructions.

"94 per cent of materials were recovered from deconstruction. 15 per cent of the future neighbourhood's electricity consumption is being covered through photovoltaic energy from solar panels on rooftops," the committee said.

According to it, construction materials included wood and recycled plastic, with all wood sourced from eco-managed forests, including a minimum of 30 per cent French wood.

In the backdrop of efforts to cut down the carbon emission, Paris is using 100 per cent renewable energy sourced locally, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

All venues are connected to the grid, enabling them to use renewable energy without the need for temporary diesel generators – significantly reducing the carbon footprint. Solar panels have been installed on the Aquatics Centre and the Olympic Village to harness solar energy. Additionally, geothermal cooling systems are being used at the Olympic Village instead of traditional air conditioning, further enhancing energy efficiency.

The organisers have also emphasised on sustainable food practices as the amount of plant-based food for spectators has been doubled to halve the carbon footprint of meals.

Also, all venues are accessible by public transport. This approach not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes sustainable mobility options for the community.