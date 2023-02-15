The company plans to use the funds to strengthen the community, build new products and primarily scale up the engineering and product teams for product development

HireSure.ai, an HR techplatform that enables companies to leverege data in making more efficient compensation decisions, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding led by YCombinator and Binny Bansal's Three State Capital. San Francisco-based Tribe Capital andPioneer fund also participated in the round. The company plans to use the funds to strengthen the community, build new products and primarily scale up the engineering and product teams for product development.

The company has also announced launch of CompUp is a full-stack compensation management platform that brings together all the compensation data and insights into one place. This will be used by companies to compare, strategise, and communicate 'total rewards' to their employees, and candidates. The platform will transform the way pay processes are managed in companies, to drive a higher fairness quotient among employees, according to an official statement by the company.

"We believe that the problem of pay disparities can be solved only when companies come together to democratize access to real-time compensation benchmarks. This is the reason why 'Total Rewards' leaders of funded startups are coming together to form an invite-only community, with us. HireSure aims to achieve pay parity by helping companies leverage data to make scientific and fair people decisions starting with compensation. As of now, compensation data is sitting in silos in multiple systems. Our product CompUp aggregates compensation data from multiple systems and comes up with insights to make better compensation decisions," said Anurag Dixit, co-founder of HireSure.ai.

The company has currently partnered with more than 200 funded startups in India including Meesho, Slice, Dream11, Apna, Porter, Dunzo, Khatabook, and Rapido. The aim is to partner with about 800 startups by the end of 2023 and will then expand our offering to Southeast Asia and Middle East, claimed by the company in the statement. The company has also appointed Satheesh K V (co-founder Spottabl, and former senior director HR at Flipkart) on its advisory board member, the statement added.

Founded in 2019 by Anurag Dixit, Anshul Mishra, and Ramesh Konatham, HireSure.ai uses real-time compensation benchmarking data to help companies make more efficient compensation decisions and eliminate pay disparities.