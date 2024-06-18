The company is looking at an annual output of one million units across its three production lines in the medium term, according to the company's preliminary IPO papers filed with SEBI.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is gearing up to increase its production capacity by 30 per cent and also widen its footprint in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market.

The company is looking at an annual output of one million units across its three production lines in the medium term, according to the company's preliminary IPO papers filed with SEBI.

Currently, HMIL operates two integrated manufacturing plants in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, with a combined annual production output of 8,24,000 units per annum (until March-end). It bought over the Talegaon plant in Maharashtra from General Motors in December last year for Rs 787.2 crore.

"By aiming to maintain capacity utilisation above 90 percent with a healthy mix between domestic sales and exports, we plan to optimise operations across all plants, with a profit-centric approach," the company mentioned in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Hyundai India expects its total annual production capacity across its manufacturing plants to increase to 9,94,000 units when the Talegaon manufacturing plant is partly operational and to 10,74,000 units once it is fully operational.

At present, Passenger Vehicle (PV) market leader Maruti Suzuki has the biggest annual production capacity, which currently stands at 2.25 million units per annum. Suzuki's Indian arm is now planning to ramp up the output further to four million units per annum by FY2030.