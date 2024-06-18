Get All Access for $5/mo

Hyundai India Eyes Yearly Output Of 1 Million Units The company is looking at an annual output of one million units across its three production lines in the medium term, according to the company's preliminary IPO papers filed with SEBI.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is gearing up to increase its production capacity by 30 per cent and also widen its footprint in the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market.

The company is looking at an annual output of one million units across its three production lines in the medium term, according to the company's preliminary IPO papers filed with SEBI.

Currently, HMIL operates two integrated manufacturing plants in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, with a combined annual production output of 8,24,000 units per annum (until March-end). It bought over the Talegaon plant in Maharashtra from General Motors in December last year for Rs 787.2 crore.

"By aiming to maintain capacity utilisation above 90 percent with a healthy mix between domestic sales and exports, we plan to optimise operations across all plants, with a profit-centric approach," the company mentioned in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Hyundai India expects its total annual production capacity across its manufacturing plants to increase to 9,94,000 units when the Talegaon manufacturing plant is partly operational and to 10,74,000 units once it is fully operational.

At present, Passenger Vehicle (PV) market leader Maruti Suzuki has the biggest annual production capacity, which currently stands at 2.25 million units per annum. Suzuki's Indian arm is now planning to ramp up the output further to four million units per annum by FY2030.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Why India Inc's Revenue Growth Is Estimated To Slow Down In Q1FY25

Credit rating agency, ICRA, expects the sequential revenue growth for Indian corporate to slow down in Q1 FY2025. However, the operating profit margin (OPM) will remain steady in the range of 15-18 per cent, despite the expected tapering in revenue growth

By Shrabona Ghosh
Social Media

Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

By Arundhuti Banerjee
News and Trends

Zomato in Talks to Acquire Patym's Vertical Business Worth INR 1,600 Crore

Zomato reports talks to acquire Paytm movies and Paytm insider verticals worth INR 1,600 - 1,750 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Does Disney Owe You Money? How to Claim a Part of the $9.5 Million 'Dream Key' Settlement

Over 100,000 Disney customers could get a payment.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

I Recently Rebranded My Entire Company — Here are 12 Strategies I Learned to Take My Brand to the Next Level

Rebrands represent an incredible opportunity for growing brands to ensure their visual identity and overall brand experience accurately reflect their values and positioning.

By Sarah Parks