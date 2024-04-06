The initiative will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in green hydrogen.

In a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and renewable usage in India, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), the world's biggest fertilizer cooperative and leader in the fertilizer manufacturing industry, signed a MoU with ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACME), a pioneer in renewable energy for the purchase and supply of about 200,000 MT Ammonia made through the renewable energy route.

This initiative is in line with PM's vision of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

This will make India the global hub for the production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. This collaboration will also contribute to India's aim to become Aatmanirbhar through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.

The initiative will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in green hydrogen. Ammonia will be produced at ACME's plant in Gopalpur, Odisha, through a renewable energy route.

ACME shall retain green credit and trade in the form of internationally transferred mitigation outcomes (ITMO) with other countries under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The commercial grade ammonia supplied under this agreement will be used in IFFCO's Paradeep Unit in Odisha and Kandla Unit in Gujarat, required for the manufacturing of complex fertilisers.

This partnership not only showcases the commitment of both organisations to environmental stewardship but also sets a benchmark for the industry in the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Hiren Mehta, Chief Commercial Officer at ACME said "This partnership with IFFCO represents a significant leap forward in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions."

Birinder Singh, Director (CRS), IFFCO stated, "Collaborating with ACME allows us to further our commitment to sustainability and to support our nation's farmers with environmentally friendly fertilisers. This is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to innovate in the field of fertiliser production and supply."