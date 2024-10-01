You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Drone-Tech Startup IG Drones Secures USD 1 Mn in Seed Funding

Drone-tech startup IG Drones has successfully raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round led by India Accelerator, with additional backing from several angel investors.

This funding will significantly enhance the company's research and development efforts, focusing on state-of-the-art drone solutions specifically designed for defense applications.

Founded in 2018 by Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, IG Drones specialises in drone-based services for various industries, including surveying, mapping, and inspection.

Their innovative offerings, such as powerline monitoring and agricultural surveys, demonstrate their commitment to leveraging drone technology for practical applications. Notably, their flagship product, the AI-powered Jaga drone, showcases precision performance through cutting-edge technology.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO, expressed optimism about the company's growth trajectory. He stated, "Our focus remains on innovation and R&D, talent acquisition, and global expansion." The startup plans to raise an additional USD 3 million over the next six months to further its operations domestically and internationally.

IG Drones claims to have established partnerships with the Indian Army and various state governments, successfully completing over 500 projects. The company also launched India's first indigenously developed simulator, the 'IG Military Simulator.'

Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO at India Accelerator, added, "IG Drones is innovatively pushing the boundaries of aerial technology and redefining the future of industries. Its advanced tech-based solutions are not only transforming operations across sectors but also driving efficiency and scalability in truly remarkable ways."

Aikenist Secures Seed Funding to Revolutionise Medical Imaging

Aikenist, a provider of Gen-AI-based smart workflow solutions, has raised a seed funding round led by Venture Catalysts, with participation from notable investors including MARL Fund, Quant Fund, C-CAMP, Nandak Growth Catalysts, and several angel investors.

The funding, whose amount remains undisclosed, is set to accelerate Aikenist's growth trajectory as it strives to revolutionise medical imaging and radiology.

Founded by Ashwin Amarapur, Aikenist specialises in AI-accelerated magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) solutions for diagnostic centers and hospitals. Its flagship product, QuickSuite, optimises end-to-end radiology processes, including scan acquisition, analysis, and reporting. The company aims to make medical imaging faster and more accessible, significantly reducing MRI scanning time by 70% and radiology reporting time by 80%.

The newly acquired funds will enhance the AI capabilities of the QuickSuite platform, expand market presence, and accelerate research and development efforts. "Our mission is to make medical imaging faster, affordable, and effective," said Amarapur. "We are democratising access to quality diagnostics, enabling more people to benefit from regular checkups for critical illnesses like cancer and Alzheimer's."

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder of Venture Catalysts, emphasised the potential impact of Aikenist's innovative solutions on the USD 186 billion radiology market in India and the US, stating that their technology aligns with the global push for efficient healthcare delivery.