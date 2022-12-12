In-Med Prognostics Raises $2.13 Million Led By Exxora

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In-Med Prognostics, an AI company with expertise in multi-modal data and image processing, has raised $2.13 million led by Exxora along with the participation from prominent angels. The fund raised will be used to stabilize and expand the product portfolio and tap global markets.

Company handout

"We are beyond thrilled about putting this investment to good use and strengthen and broaden our product suite and go further in our mission to bring accessible state of the art AI based healthcare tools to the emerging world and beyond. Many thanks to our incredibly supportive investor. We look forward to continuing to prove you right! Thanks also to our wonderful team and ecosystem partners without whom none of this would be possible," said Dr. Latha Poonamallee, co-founder, In-Med Prognostics.

The company offers AI powered image processing proprietary software for neurologist decision support and radiologist workflow enhancement. The company is the first in the world to provide ethnicity specific neuro assessment reports and multi-modal data processing capability to develop integrated digital biomarkers, claimed by the firm in a statement.

"Med-tech is seeing some amazing opportunities and we continue to invest in start-ups like In-Med Prognostics that are providing innovative solutions in the area of preventive brain health using AI and deep learning (DL). Our endeavour at Exxora is to support innovators who are able to address unmet needs and create social impact globally," said Sriram Natarajan, Exxora.

Founded by Latha Poonamallee, Rajesh Purushottam and Al Curran, In-Med Prognostics leverages deep learning algorithms and machine learning to provide time saving accurate Neuro analysis which aids in assessment and early detection of neurological disorders such as Dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's at affordable prices.