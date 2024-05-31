Get All Access for $5/mo

In Two Years, 100% of enterprise PC purchases will be AI PCs: Gartner report Notably, Gartner forecasts AI PC shipments will reach 22 per cent by the year end

Artificial intelligence has become the 'it' topic in the Silicon valley over past few years. In 2023, artificial intelligence enterprise PC purchases globally were less than five percent. Cut to 2026, Gartner predicts that the number will be 100 per cent. Recently, tech giant Microsoft unveiled its new category of Windows PCs designed for AI, Copilot+ PCs.

"The evolution of AI technology is leading to the development of 'AI agent' PCs, essentially AI personas that reside within the computer. These AI agents understand and assist users by providing personalised content in their native language. This advancement could potentially revolutionise the PC market in India by making computers more accessible and user-friendly," said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst, Gartner.

AI PCs include a neural processing unit (NPU) enabling the systems to run longer, quieter, and cooler and allowing AI tasks to run continuously in the background.

The demand for AI chips has also been on the rise. The revenue from AI semiconductors globally is expected to be USD 71 billion in 2024, an increase of 33 per cent from 2023.

Gartner estimates that AI chips revenue from automotive electronics would touch USD 7.1 billion, and USD 1.8 billion from consumer electronics in 2024.

Also read: 2024 the Year Of AI PC: Microsoft
