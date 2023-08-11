Whether it is in their philosophy, the way they lead their lives or the fact that many of them became entrepreneurs to be free from working under someone else, we have compiled quotes that highlight the importance of freedom.

Each year on August 15 we celebrate India's Independence Day. The day serves as a reminder to each one of us of the sacrifices that our freedom fighters made so that we, the future of India, could breathe freely, after 200 years of British rule.

This year we shall be marking 76 years of freedom and India shall be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. The theme for this year's Independence Day celebration is 'Nation First, Always First' as a part of the bigger 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration.

1. "I was raised to be an independent woman, not the victim of anything." Kamala Harris, Vice President of USA

2. "The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence." Denis Waitley, Motivational Speaker

3. "It is the business of the very few to be independent; it is a privilege of the strong." Friedrich Nietzsche, Philosopher

4. "Be an independent thinker at all times, and ignore anyone who attempts to define you in a limiting way." Sherry Argov, Writer

5. "I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles." Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

6. "The essence of the independent mind lies not in what it thinks, but in how it thinks." Christopher Hitchens, Writer

7. "If money is your hope for independence you will never have it. The only real security that a man will have in this world is a reserve of knowledge, experience, and ability." Henry Ford, Business magnate

8. "Nature never said to me: Do not be poor; still less did she say: Be rich; her cry to me was always: Be independent." Nicolas Chamfort, French Writer

9. "Independence is my happiness, and I view things as they are, without regard to place or person; my country is the world, and my religion is to do good." Thomas Paine, Political Activist.

10. "Every human has four endowments – self awareness, conscience, independent will and creative imagination. These give us the ultimate human freedom. The power to choose, to respond, to change." Stephen Covey, Educator