Independence Day
Independence Day
The Founders' 5 Timeless Lessons for Entrepreneurs
We live in a nation that celebrates small business and encourages people to create an idea and make it their own.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
Why Entrepreneurs Celebrate 'Independent's Day'
On this Fourth of July holiday, small business owners share why they're grateful to be calling their own shots.
Starting a Business
Ready to Declare Your Independence? A Seven-Point Checklist
How to tell when it's time to say good-bye to the steady paycheck.
Starting a Business
Help Us Celebrate Independence Day: Vote for Your Favorite Video
Readers sent in short videos describing the moment they declared their independence. What's your top pick?
Growth Strategies
How One Family Business Stays Independent
For six generations, the Gruccis have built a multimillion dollar fireworks business while keeping ownership in the family.
Project Grow
When Was Your Independence Day?
Help us celebrate Independence Day. Send us a video describing the moment you decided to start your own business. The Entrepreneur.com community will vote on favorites through the July 4th weekend.