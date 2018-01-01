Adam Toren is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, investor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com. He is co-author, with his brother Matthew, of Kidpreneurs and Small Business, BIG Vision: Lessons on How to Dominate Your Market from Self-Made Entrepreneurs Who Did it Right (Wiley). He's based in Phoenix, Ariz.
Events
8 Must-Attend Events for Making 2018 Your Best Year Ever
Here are eight great conferences and events every entrepreneur should attend this year.
Millennials
4 Ways to Make Millennials Into Valuable, Long-Time Employees
Millennials are misunderstood. Here's how to get them to stick around at your company -- and why you want them to.
Mistakes
If You Think These 5 Things, You'll Never Get Rich by the Time You're 30
Five common mistakes entrepreneurs make when starting a business and how to correct them.
Side Hustle
How This Entrepreneur Built His Side Hustle Into a Big-Time Business
Oliver Kenyon could have been satisfied with his early career trajectory, but he wanted more.
Innovators
5 Traits That Distinguish True Innovators
It's one thing to be the first to market with an idea, but it's another to bring something totally new to the table.
Social Sharing
5 Great Ways to Get People to Share Your Content
How to grow your audience so people can actually see your work.
Startup Tips
It Doesn't Matter How Smart You Are: These 17 Personal Shortcomings Will Ruin Your Business If You Let Them
Why there are more important attributes than intelligence.
Project Grow
5 Things You Should Do to Stay Happy, Passionate and Productive While You Work
Don't fear Mondays -- embrace them and improve them with these simple tips.
Family
6 Challenges for Family Businesses (and How to Overcome Them)
Consider these six tips before you start a business with a family member.
Leadership
7 Ways to Become a Better Business Leader
Are you the best boss you can be?
Tech
8 Tech Gadgets Under $250 That Will Make Your Life Easier
Forget about self-driving cars for a moment -- can one of these affordable gadgets make an impact on your daily life now?
TED Talks
7 TED Talks That Will Change the Way You Look at Business
These presentations can teach you about the importance of time off, where you can do your best work, how to pitch to investors and more.
Books
8 Business Books Entrepreneurs Must Read to Dominate Their Industry
Whether you're a rising executive or someone just starting out, these great books can help you reach your goal.
Project Grow
5 Ways to Strengthen Your Inner Drive
Need a boost to finish a project or push yourself forward? Try some of these tips.
Conferences
5 Conferences in 2017 Every Entrepreneur Must Attend
Network and grow your skills at the same time at these influential events.