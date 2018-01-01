Adam Toren

Adam Toren is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, investor and co-founder of YoungEntrepreneur.com. He is co-author, with his brother Matthew, of Kidpreneurs and Small Business, BIG Vision: Lessons on How to Dominate Your Market from Self-Made Entrepreneurs Who Did it Right (Wiley). He's based in Phoenix, Ariz.

8 Must-Attend Events for Making 2018 Your Best Year Ever
8 Must-Attend Events for Making 2018 Your Best Year Ever

Here are eight great conferences and events every entrepreneur should attend this year.
6 min read
4 Ways to Make Millennials Into Valuable, Long-Time Employees
4 Ways to Make Millennials Into Valuable, Long-Time Employees

Millennials are misunderstood. Here's how to get them to stick around at your company -- and why you want them to.
5 min read
If You Think These 5 Things, You'll Never Get Rich by the Time You're 30
If You Think These 5 Things, You'll Never Get Rich by the Time You're 30

Five common mistakes entrepreneurs make when starting a business and how to correct them.
6 min read
How This Entrepreneur Built His Side Hustle Into a Big-Time Business
How This Entrepreneur Built His Side Hustle Into a Big-Time Business

Oliver Kenyon could have been satisfied with his early career trajectory, but he wanted more.
8 min read
5 Traits That Distinguish True Innovators
5 Traits That Distinguish True Innovators

It's one thing to be the first to market with an idea, but it's another to bring something totally new to the table.
5 min read
5 Great Ways to Get People to Share Your Content
5 Great Ways to Get People to Share Your Content

How to grow your audience so people can actually see your work.
4 min read
It Doesn't Matter How Smart You Are: These 17 Personal Shortcomings Will Ruin Your Business If You Let Them
It Doesn't Matter How Smart You Are: These 17 Personal Shortcomings Will Ruin Your Business If You Let Them

Why there are more important attributes than intelligence.
6 min read
5 Things You Should Do to Stay Happy, Passionate and Productive While You Work
5 Things You Should Do to Stay Happy, Passionate and Productive While You Work

Don't fear Mondays -- embrace them and improve them with these simple tips.
3 min read
6 Challenges for Family Businesses (and How to Overcome Them)
6 Challenges for Family Businesses (and How to Overcome Them)

Consider these six tips before you start a business with a family member.
6 min read
7 Ways to Become a Better Business Leader
7 Ways to Become a Better Business Leader

Are you the best boss you can be?
5 min read
8 Tech Gadgets Under $250 That Will Make Your Life Easier
8 Tech Gadgets Under $250 That Will Make Your Life Easier

Forget about self-driving cars for a moment -- can one of these affordable gadgets make an impact on your daily life now?
5 min read
7 TED Talks That Will Change the Way You Look at Business
7 TED Talks That Will Change the Way You Look at Business

These presentations can teach you about the importance of time off, where you can do your best work, how to pitch to investors and more.
5 min read
8 Business Books Entrepreneurs Must Read to Dominate Their Industry
8 Business Books Entrepreneurs Must Read to Dominate Their Industry

Whether you're a rising executive or someone just starting out, these great books can help you reach your goal.
6 min read
5 Ways to Strengthen Your Inner Drive
5 Ways to Strengthen Your Inner Drive

Need a boost to finish a project or push yourself forward? Try some of these tips.
5 min read
5 Conferences in 2017 Every Entrepreneur Must Attend
5 Conferences in 2017 Every Entrepreneur Must Attend

Network and grow your skills at the same time at these influential events.
5 min read
