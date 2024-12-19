"We've seen double-digit growth year-on-year in the last three years. Now, we're focusing on localizing Hello Kitty's presence through dedicated YouTube channels, animations, and cultural events in multiple Indian languages," said Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio – EMEA, India, and Oceania.

Few cultural icons have achieved the longevity, charm, and global reach of Hello Kitty. From humble beginnings on a vinyl coin purse in 1974, this simple yet endearing character has transcended generations to become a worldwide symbol of joy and Kawaii (the Japanese term for "cute") culture. With over 50,000 different products sold across 130 countries, Hello Kitty's parent company, Sanrio, closed the last fiscal year with annual revenue of approximately USD 650.3 million (118.86B Yen), reflecting an increase of 37.67 per cent in its revenue.

Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio – EMEA, India, and Oceania provided a glimpse into the iconic brand's 50-year journey. "The story began with the Tsuji family, whose patriarch, still actively involved at 96, laid the foundation for what would become a global phenomenon. The ethos of Hello Kitty was simple yet profound—'A small gift for a big smile,''' Figini shared with Punita Sabharwal, Managing Editor, Entrepreneur India.

The Rise and Legacy

Hello Kitty was designed by Yuko Shimizu with two black-dotted eyes, no visible mouth, and a yellow button nose—features that gave her universal appeal, allowing people to project their emotions onto her expressionless face.

"She is perceived more as a person. She's a girl—not a cat, by the way—and she lives in Britain. She has a boyfriend and a life of her own," Figini candidly explained.

Further she said, "What sets us apart, as Sanrio, is that we allow her (Hello Kitty) to exist and interact within the world. She does a lot of things globally. She's into fashion, she follows trends, and she loves being part of local cultures. That's why apparel, across the world, becomes a natural and primary expression for her. It's the most organic execution of her identity, and that's the reason why we focus on it," Figini explained.

Today, Sanrio's portfolio boasts over 450 characters, but Hello Kitty remains the crown jewel.

From playing, cooking, and making friends, Hello Kitty has a deep commercial value. From stationery and toys, it has ventured into unexpected collaborations, including for diamond jewelry, MasterCard debit cards, Fender guitars, and even an EVA Airways Hello Kitty-themed airplane.

Hello Kitty's popularity is further fueled by collaborations with A-list celebrities. Partnerships with stars like Lady Gaga, who incorporated Hello Kitty into her music videos, and Katy Perry, who donned Hello Kitty-inspired fashion, have significantly boosted the brand's reach among younger audiences.

The crown product, 'Hello Kitty,' now accounts for 60 per cent of Sanrio's business in North America, down from 99 per cent in 2013, and represents just 30 per cent of the company's business worldwide. Other characters are beginning to encroach on Hello Kitty's territory, diversifying the brand's portfolio.

Beyond commercial success, Kawaii culture is also known to have a calming and healing effect. In fact, Hello Kitty serves as a cultural icon for Japan and its influence has been felt by so many different people that the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) named the character the children's ambassador for the U.S. in 1983 and children's ambassador for Japan in 1994. Also, it was given the special and unique title of "UNICEF Special Friend of Children" in 2004.

Recognising its importance in 2019, Melissa Fleming, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications said, "Hello Kitty is bringing her enormous fanbase to our global efforts to educate young people, in every part of our world, about the Sustainable Development Goals, and why they should be involved in achieving them."

Additionally, Hello Kitty also holds titles for Japan's tourism ambassador to China and Hong Kong.

In 2025, Hello Kitty will take on exciting new projects. She's set to appear in her very first live-action movie, bringing her from animation to real life on the big screen. This marks a big moment for Hello Kitty fans, as it will make the character even more popular and introduce her to new audiences.

Hello Kitty mints approximately USD 4 billion annually for Sanrio.

India: A Kawaii Frontier

Recognizing India as a key growth market, Sanrio officially entered the country this year through its licensing agency, Dream Theatre, establishing a presence in categories like apparel, toys, stationery, and health and beauty. With over 20 licensing agreements already in place, Hello Kitty is now poised to deepen her footprint in India, partnering with retail giants such as Reliance, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Myntra.

Recently, Hello Kitty and Indian fashion brand Péro collaborated to launch a unique Spring/Summer 2025 collection. "During COVID, I watched a documentary on Hello Kitty and fell in love with its journey of 'small gift, big smile'...Hello Kitty was looking for an Indian collaborator, and a friend suggested us. It felt like a perfect match," said Aneeth Arora, founder, Péro.

"Péro has a heart as its symbol, and Hello Kitty has a smile," adds Figini. "The collaboration perfectly captured how our brand resonates with young adults and trendsetters in India."

The collection will be made available across 350 Péro outlets in 17 countries, including the United States, France, Italy, and more. In India, 30 fashion stores including OGAAN, Good Earth, Le Mill, among others will house the collection.

Consumer-Centric Plans for India

While discussing its plans for the Indian market, Figini explained, "India has all the potential to be one of our top markets. We've seen double-digit growth year-on-year in the last three years. Now, we're focusing on localizing Hello Kitty's presence through dedicated YouTube channels, animations, and cultural events in multiple Indian languages."

The company is also exploring retail and entertainment avenues, including costume character events at shopping hubs and plans for Hello Kitty-themed cafes by 2025. Figini added, "The cafe format is less capital-intensive and aligns with India's culture of gathering and celebrating. We're looking at scaling to 200–300 cafes nationwide and potential collaborations for entertainment parks."

"Our goal is to create real-life touchpoints for consumers. Cafes are an accessible way to bring the Hello Kitty experience to life. We're also considering theme parks, though those will come at a later stage," Figini said.

Further, she added that the business is already established in India, but their focus now is on enhancing the brand's positioning and realizing its full potential. "Our goal is to become one of the leading brands in India over the next five to ten years. While we aim for the top spot, our aspiration is to be recognized as one of the most important brands in terms of value and recognition in the Indian market," she concluded.