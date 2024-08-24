The policy advisory provides a detailed framework for the transition, including plans for developing essential infrastructure like charging stations and offering incentives to both manufacturers and fleet operators for adopting electric vehicles.

India has unveiled an ambitious plan to fully transition its freight transport sector to zero-emission lorries, aiming to address the environmental impact of its expanding road-based freight industry.

The initiative, announced by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, is a cornerstone of the newly introduced "Indian Zero Emission Trucking Policy Advisory."

The advisory projects that, under the current economic growth path, India's lorry fleet could reach around 17 million by 2050. This anticipated increase in freight transport underscores the urgent need to accelerate the sector's electrification to tackle associated environmental challenges.

Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, emphasized the government's dedication to this shift, noting that 30 targeted policy measures have been developed to facilitate the transition to electric lorries. These measures aim to address the environmental concerns tied to the growing freight sector.

The policy advisory provides a detailed framework for the transition, including plans for developing essential infrastructure like charging stations and offering incentives to both manufacturers and fleet operators for adopting electric vehicles. Additionally, the government is committed to advancing research and development in cutting-edge battery technologies and sustainable powertrains to ensure a smooth and economically feasible transition.

This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By moving to zero-emission lorries, India expects to make a significant contribution to global net-zero emission goals.

As the government advances these policies, there will also be a focus on ensuring a fair transition for workers in the trucking industry. Programs for training and reskilling will be crucial in preparing the workforce for the shift to an electrified transport sector.

Successful execution of the Indian Zero Emission Trucking Policy will not only position India as a pioneer in sustainable transport but also set a standard for other nations facing similar environmental challenges.