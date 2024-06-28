Bengaluru counts Samsung R&D, Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) by Microsoft, Technology Innovation Labs by PayPal, Accenture Innovation Hub, Global Research Facility by Ericsson, AI Horizons Network by IBM, Philips Innovation Campus, Mercedes-Benz R&D India (MBRDI), AI @ IISc as its main AI institutions

A leading name in the global information and technology manpower landscape, India has now solidified its position as a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research, with Bengaluru emerging as a key player on the international stage.

The 'Silicon Valley of India', Bengaluru boasts of more than 10,000 DPIIT-recognised startups. Notably, it boasts of being a fertile ground to 759 artificial intelligence startups. With constant nurturing and innovation, the city was ranked seventh on the top 10 list of artificial intelligence hubs worldwide according to a recent report.

AI Hubs are defined as cities who have invested most in AI, have a lot of AI jobs- AI specialists, data scientists, and machine learning specialists, have good average salary, and have a huge number of AI institutions.

Boston ranked first as the Top AI Hub in 2024, with the highest salaries in AI and many available jobs in the field.

According to the report by Linkee, an average Data Scientist's salary stood at USD 21,192, while the average salary for Machine Learning stood at USD 13,421. AI specialists took home an average salary of USD 15,381. Notably, the city had the highest number of AI jobs available at 1324, followed closely by Singapore at 1128.

However, despite the ranking, India had the lowest average salary among the ten cities, in all three categories.

When it comes to the number of AI institutions, Bengaluru and India tie with Berlin and Germany at nine. Interestingly, China stood in eighth position with six AI institutions.

The city counts Samsung R&D, Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) by Microsoft, Technology Innovation Labs by PayPal, Accenture Innovation Hub, Global Research Facility by Ericsson, AI Horizons Network by IBM, Philips Innovation Campus, Mercedes-Benz R&D India (MBRDI), AI @ IISc as its main AI institutions.