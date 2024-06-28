Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

India Ties With Berlin For Highest Number of AI Research Institutions Bengaluru counts Samsung R&D, Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) by Microsoft, Technology Innovation Labs by PayPal, Accenture Innovation Hub, Global Research Facility by Ericsson, AI Horizons Network by IBM, Philips Innovation Campus, Mercedes-Benz R&D India (MBRDI), AI @ IISc as its main AI institutions

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

A leading name in the global information and technology manpower landscape, India has now solidified its position as a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence (AI) research, with Bengaluru emerging as a key player on the international stage.

The 'Silicon Valley of India', Bengaluru boasts of more than 10,000 DPIIT-recognised startups. Notably, it boasts of being a fertile ground to 759 artificial intelligence startups. With constant nurturing and innovation, the city was ranked seventh on the top 10 list of artificial intelligence hubs worldwide according to a recent report.

AI Hubs are defined as cities who have invested most in AI, have a lot of AI jobs- AI specialists, data scientists, and machine learning specialists, have good average salary, and have a huge number of AI institutions.

Boston ranked first as the Top AI Hub in 2024, with the highest salaries in AI and many available jobs in the field.

According to the report by Linkee, an average Data Scientist's salary stood at USD 21,192, while the average salary for Machine Learning stood at USD 13,421. AI specialists took home an average salary of USD 15,381. Notably, the city had the highest number of AI jobs available at 1324, followed closely by Singapore at 1128.

However, despite the ranking, India had the lowest average salary among the ten cities, in all three categories.

When it comes to the number of AI institutions, Bengaluru and India tie with Berlin and Germany at nine. Interestingly, China stood in eighth position with six AI institutions.

The city counts Samsung R&D, Societal impact through Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) by Microsoft, Technology Innovation Labs by PayPal, Accenture Innovation Hub, Global Research Facility by Ericsson, AI Horizons Network by IBM, Philips Innovation Campus, Mercedes-Benz R&D India (MBRDI), AI @ IISc as its main AI institutions.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Walmart Is Making a Major Change to Its Price Displays in Thousands of Stores

The retailer is implementing digital labels in roughly 2,300 locations.

By Emily Rella
By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Sounds Off on Developing AI: 'I Don't Think AI Technology Is a Thing That Should Be Hoarded'

Meta's CEO spoke about AI's future during an interview with YouTuber, Kalloway.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

I Started My Business with $1,000 — It's Now Worth Billions and Serves Over 163 Million People. These 7 Principles Were My Secrets to Success.

How seven simple principles can you help you build the business of your dreams.

By Richard Chaifetz
Leadership

'That Was Painful.' How Elon Musk, Jon Stewart, Gavin Newsom and Others Are Reacting to the Trump-Biden Debate

What voices in the entrepreneurial ecosphere are saying about what has widely been described as the worst debate performance in recent history.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

A Buddy's Franchise is Built for Success in a Recession Resistant Industry

Over the past six decades Buddy's has refined a proven operating model and established relational equity with its customers. With best-in-class training, support and service, franchisees have peace of mind knowing that they are being set up for success.

By Matthew Goldstein