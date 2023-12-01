You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Off late, various celebrity deepfakes have raised an alarm on social media regarding their potential dangers. The most widely discussed one in question was that of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which also led to megastar Amitabh Bachchan to tweet about the seriousness of the issue. With artificial intelligence softwares becoming scarily accurate, the threat it poses to those it can mimic is increasing day by day.

A recent survey on the same by LocalCircles found that 30% of Indians watch a lot of videos that they later discover to be fake and want platforms to remove them within 24 hours. The survey was conducted on 32,000 people across 319 districts in India, with 64% of the respondents being men and 36% women.

The survey also found that 43% said that they watched three or more short videos on a daily basis. Short form content ends taking up a considerable amount of time from people's lives every day, be it YouTube shorts, Instagram Reels, or even WhatsApp forwards.

The survey revealed that 35% rarely watch short videos, 22% indicated that they watch 1 to 2 videos per day, and 3% said that they watch 15 to 20 videos a day. On the extreme end, 4% of the responders said that they watch over 20 short videos a day.

The most significant discovery from this study, however, was that 30% of the Indians surveyed claimed that they found 25% or more videos that they watched to be fake.

Of the 10,838 people who responded to this, 37% said they've seen videos that turned out to be fake. 6% of those people said that over half of the videos they watched were fake, 24% said they watched 25% to 50% fake videos, 6% said it was anywhere between 10% to 25%, and 17% said it was 1% to 10%. In total, 30% of respondents said that 25% of the videos they watched were fake.

According to the study, 56% of surveyed Indians want the prompt removal of deepfake videos featuring themselves or their family members circulating on a social media platform. They say that the responsible platform should take down such content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.