Indians Are Worried About The Threat Of Deepfake Videos. This Is What They Want Should Be Done Off late, various celebrity deepfakes have raised an alarm on social media regarding their potential dangers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Off late, various celebrity deepfakes have raised an alarm on social media regarding their potential dangers. The most widely discussed one in question was that of actor Rashmika Mandanna, which also led to megastar Amitabh Bachchan to tweet about the seriousness of the issue. With artificial intelligence softwares becoming scarily accurate, the threat it poses to those it can mimic is increasing day by day.

A recent survey on the same by LocalCircles found that 30% of Indians watch a lot of videos that they later discover to be fake and want platforms to remove them within 24 hours. The survey was conducted on 32,000 people across 319 districts in India, with 64% of the respondents being men and 36% women.

The survey also found that 43% said that they watched three or more short videos on a daily basis. Short form content ends taking up a considerable amount of time from people's lives every day, be it YouTube shorts, Instagram Reels, or even WhatsApp forwards.

The survey revealed that 35% rarely watch short videos, 22% indicated that they watch 1 to 2 videos per day, and 3% said that they watch 15 to 20 videos a day. On the extreme end, 4% of the responders said that they watch over 20 short videos a day.

The most significant discovery from this study, however, was that 30% of the Indians surveyed claimed that they found 25% or more videos that they watched to be fake.

Of the 10,838 people who responded to this, 37% said they've seen videos that turned out to be fake. 6% of those people said that over half of the videos they watched were fake, 24% said they watched 25% to 50% fake videos, 6% said it was anywhere between 10% to 25%, and 17% said it was 1% to 10%. In total, 30% of respondents said that 25% of the videos they watched were fake.

According to the study, 56% of surveyed Indians want the prompt removal of deepfake videos featuring themselves or their family members circulating on a social media platform. They say that the responsible platform should take down such content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
Buy a Franchise

Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

Explore the critical importance of choosing the right franchise manager and the innovative 'STIC' approach.

By Ryan Zink
Leadership

Great Leaders Must Be Great Coaches — Here's How to Become One

To be a successful leader, you must become an expert in how to help others grow and develop. Here's a research-driven approach for entrepreneurial leaders to coach and effectively develop their teams.

By Scott Taylor
Leadership

How to Win Over the Room With Effective Persuasion Skills

The art of persuasion is not just about the notes, the data, and the pitch; it's about creating a connection that resonates with the audience. We explore how a blend of story, active listening, and genuine interaction can not only capture attention but also win hearts and minds, setting the stage for achieving success in any meeting.

By Lauren Hirsch Williams
Living

'I Haven't Ticked All the Boxes Yet.' Hilary Duff Reveals Her Next Venture After More Than 2 Decades in the Spotlight — and the Surprisingly Relatable Key to Her Enduring Success

The actor talks entrepreneurship, secrets to success and her latest role as chief brand director for Below 60°, a product line of air fragrances.

By Brittany Robins
Business Ideas

This Teacher Sells Digital Downloads for $10. Her Side Hustle Now Makes Six Figures a Month: 'It Seems Too Good to Be True, But It's Not.'

When one middle school teacher needed to make some extra income, she started a remote side hustle with no physical products and incredibly low overhead. Now she brings in six figures each month, and offers courses teaching others how to do the same.

By Frances Dodds
News and Trends

Lights, Camera, Litigation: The Unraveling of Celebrity Web3 Collaborations

With a net worth of USD500 million, CR7 is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Others such as Leo Messi, Justin Bieber, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli are associated with Bitget, Bored Ape, BeyondLife, and FanCraze, respectively

By Paromita Gupta