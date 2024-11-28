By the end of 2024, 5G subscriptions in India are projected to surpass 270 million, representing 23 per cent of total mobile subscriptions in the region.

The global rollout of 5G technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, reshaping the landscape of mobile connectivity. According to the November Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G is on track to become the dominant mobile access technology by subscription in 2027, a year earlier than previously anticipated. This rapid adoption is driven by significant growth in key markets such as China and India, with global 5G subscriptions forecasted to reach 6.3 billion by 2030, accounting for 67 per cent of all mobile subscriptions.

The transition to 5G is happening faster than many industry experts predicted. In addition to the anticipated 6.3 billion global subscriptions by 2030, 5G standalone (SA) networks, which operate independently of 4G, are projected to make up 3.6 billion of these subscriptions. This highlights a shift towards advanced infrastructure capable of delivering enhanced performance and reliability.

Regional differences underscore the varied pace of 5G adoption. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is expected to lead with 93 per cent penetration by 2030, followed closely by Western Europe (92 per cent) and North America (91 per cent). These figures demonstrate the high priority given to 5G deployment in these economically advanced regions.

India's rapid 5G expansion

India has emerged as a pivotal market in the global 5G narrative. With 5G coverage exceeding 90 per cent and the availability of affordable services, adoption is surging. By the end of 2024, 5G subscriptions in India are projected to surpass 270 million, representing 23 per cent of total mobile subscriptions in the region.

Looking further ahead, India's 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 970 million by 2030, accounting for 74 per cent of mobile subscriptions. Enhanced mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) are leading the charge as initial use cases. Notably, the increasing availability of 5G customer premises equipment (CPE) is likely to drive FWA adoption, providing faster and more reliable internet to underserved areas.

Meanwhile, 4G subscriptions, which currently dominate at 54 per cent of total subscriptions, are expected to decline significantly—from 640 million in 2024 to 240 million in 2030—as users transition to 5G.

Regional mid-band coverage variations

The mid-band spectrum, crucial for balancing speed and coverage, is a focal point in 5G rollouts. However, adoption varies widely across regions, as with India, mid-band deployments are extensive, with coverage expected to reach 95 per cent of the population by the end of 2024. In North America, service providers have deployed 5G across low, mid, and high-band frequencies, with total and mid-band coverage projected to reach 90 per cent by 2024.

Total 5G population coverage, in Europe, is expected to climb to 80 per cent by 2024, with mid-band coverage rising from 30 per cent at the end of 2023 to 45 per cent by the end of 2024. On the other hand, in AsiaPacific (excluding China and India), coverage will likely reach 30 per cent by the end of 2024.

Middle East, Africa, and Latin America lag behind, with mid-band coverage anticipated at 10-15 per cent by 2024.

The shift in global connectivity

The rapid uptake of 5G underscores its transformative potential, providing faster, more reliable connections and enabling innovative applications in areas like IoT, smart cities, and industrial automation. While regions like the GCC, Western Europe, and North America lead the charge, emerging markets like India are proving critical to achieving global milestones.

As the world transitions from 4G to 5G, the implications for businesses, governments, and individuals are profound. As per the report, by 2030, with 67 per cent of global mobile subscriptions powered by 5G, the foundation for a connected future will be firmly established.