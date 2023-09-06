IndoSpace Logistics Parks IV Fundraising Reaches $393 Million The round was led by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and Grosvenor's Diversified Property Investments business
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
IndoSpace, an investor, developer, and operator of grade A industrial and logistics real estate in India, has announced the completion of its second round of fundraising for IndoSpace Logistics Parks IV (ILP IV), securing an additional $150 million in investment. The round was led by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), and Grosvenor's Diversified Property Investments business.
Following the initial close of $243 million, the second round of funding increases the fund size to $393 million. According to a press statement, the funds raised in this round will continue to advance IndoSpace's mission of developing state-of-the-art industrial and logistics parks across the top 8 markets in India.
The statement further added, ILP IV will add an additional 25-30 million square feet to the IndoSpace portfolio, furthering IndoSpace's position in the Indian market. The establishment of ILP IV follows on from the first three development funds, which have a combined total of 58 million square feet of modern logistics real estate in India completed and under development, it said.
Founded in 2007, IndoSpace claims to provide world-class infrastructure and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses operating in the e-commerce, manufacturing, retail, and logistics sectors.