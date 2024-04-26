📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

inDrive Focused On Strengthening EV in Indian The company has taken significant strides towards embracing EVs as a central component of its future services, positioning itself as a pioneer in sustainable transportation.

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, is undertaking several measures to promote the use of electric vehicles in its fleet, for a more sustainable future.

These include researching electric vehicle opportunities worldwide (with a focus in India), and improving the data analysis system for its registered electric cars drivers, to promote the electrification of its car fleet.

In 2023, inDrive began investing substantial resources into research and the integration of electric vehicles into its carpool.

inDrive's unique bidding system offers passengers and drivers the freedom to negotiate the cost of a service. Since inDrive does not own its own fleet, but instead creates an infrastructure where services can be offered through fair agreements, their commitment to establishing an electric car fleet will be supported by investing in a convenient infrastructure that will benefit electric car drivers.

"EVs are taking off everywhere across India," Semen Alekseev, Business Development & Operations Manager at ESG inDrive said. He also said, "We welcome EV drivers to our platform, and will highlight their services to our users. We are also looking to provide our drivers with special discounts at the charging stations, as an incentive. Moreover, we don't charge EV drivers any service fees for their first couple of trips, and after this, we give them bonuses in the form of coins that they can use to pay their service fees. Our EV drivers have already completed 63,520 rides and covered 742,568 kms in India."

"In many countries, electric cars and electric transportation are seen more as an economic benefit than environmental protection. We want to encourage EV drivers to offer their services using our app by providing a more convenient platform, improving the app's ecosystem around electric vehicles, and offering advantages to people who offer or use electric transport in various inDrive services, whether it's ride-hailing or delivery," he added.
