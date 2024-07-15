This follows a USD 50 million equity round from the Mars Unicorn Fund.

Mumbai-based construction materials company Infra.Market has raised INR 150 crore (USD 18 million) in debt financing over the past two months, according to Entrackr media reports.

The debt infusion is part of a larger INR 500 crore plan, with Yubi investing INR 80 crore and Raymond Limited, IKF Home Finance, and Samunnati Financial contributing INR 25 crore, INR 25 crore, and INR 20 crore, respectively.

According to media reports, the funds will be used to enhance Infra.Market's operational capacity, market reach, invest in new verticals, and improve supply chain efficiency.

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market sells construction materials, infrastructure goods, and technical equipment. It is targeting the construction materials market, with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector.

The platform caters to both institutional customers (B2B) and retail outlets (D2R) in the construction materials sector. It claims to supply across 20 states in India and export to multiple global markets such as Dubai, Singapore, Italy, and more.

With more than 30 flagship showrooms and 10,000 retail touchpoints, Infra.Market offers all of its products under the brands Infra.Market, IVAS, Shalimar Paints, and RDC.

To date, Infra.Market has raised around USD 520 million across equity and debt.