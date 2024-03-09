With the recently raised funds, the Ahmedabad-based firm hopes to provide comfortable, sustainable, and fashionable choices to its customers.

D2C innerwear brand Bummer has raised INR 9.25 crores in a pre-Series A1 funding round led by Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund along with the participation from Fluid Ventures.

The firm plans to use the raised money to grow its team, strengthen its skills, and enter Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities.

Sulay Lavsi, Founder and CEO of Bummer, said, "The support and leadership from Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund and Fluid Ventures fuel our vision of expanding with a skilled managerial team. Together, we are committed to propelling the brand's growth with skilled teams, a strong trustful brand image and we're set to revolutionise this stagnant category, elevating its fashion appeal along with sustainability."

Founded in 2020 by Sulay Lavsi, Bummer sells comfort wear and innerwear for both men and women. Crafted from BeechWood Trees' micro modal fibre, Bummer claims to blend comfort, durability, and style.

In the next five years, the startup wants to reach over 10,000 offline touchpoints throughout India.

Going forward, non-metropolitan areas like Ahmedabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Jaipur are expected to provide half of the company's revenue.

Abhijeet Pai, Co-founder of Gruhas and General Partner - GCCF, said, "Team Bummer has crafted a brand that resonates with the young at heart and comfort first consumer in a rapidly evolving domain: the underwear and loungewear space. Bummer is disrupting the longstanding monopoly held by a handful of players in the men's underwear Category. We believe that Bummer's innovative approach, coupled with its quality products and edgy new-age design is perfectly positioned to capture the Gen-Z market."

"At Collective Artists Network, we are committed to being the torchbearers of pop culture in India. Bummer's approach resonates harmoniously with our ethos, and we firmly believe that the creator economy is poised for explosive growth," added Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network.