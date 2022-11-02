Instagram Bug Fixed That Inspired Many Memes & Complaints On Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It may be no exaggeration to say that being locked out of your social media account today is akin to being locked out of your apartment: it's frustrating as hell. No matter how many times you fail to get entry, you can't refrain from fruitlessly turning the key...eh entering the 'password'...yet another time.

freepik

After an eight-hour outage the previous night, photo-sharing app Instagram on Monday fixed a software bug that had abruptly suspended thousands of accounts. In the intervening period, netizens took to Twitter to raise complaints, express mutual anxiety and tell a few jokes.

"We've resolved this bug now. It was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in the number of followers," the Meta-owned company finally tweeted.

We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! ??https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

According to several users, before the issue was resolved, the platform had asked for their email ids and phone numbers but couldn't restore access to their suspended accounts. Some complainants also mentioned that the number of their followers had dropped, which Instagram later stated was a temporary issue.

Losing access to their Instagram accounts poses myriad problems for users: lack of contact with family and friends; possible erasure of years' worth of documented memories; serious disruption in work; dilution of influencers' personal brand due to loss of followers, etc.

The latest development is the second instance in about seven days of people facing problems with using Instagram in India and in other areas of the world. Similar issues have been reported with Whatsapp and Facebook in the past.

In response to the recent bug, which is now resolved for most Instagrammers barring a few, Twitter was naturally inundated with complaints as well as memes, featuring #InstagramDown, from users around the world. Here are a few notable samples:

everyone coming to twitter to confirm that instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YGhrKvL9xW — kaz ??♀️ (@karryannkk) October 28, 2022

#instagramdown again. The only ones who never disappoint me pic.twitter.com/yeWxZurwvn — Mr bean (@thisbeann) October 31, 2022

King of social media once again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Yf1DpQmRhj — Professional noob (@Octahezron) October 31, 2022