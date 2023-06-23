Intel India Head Nivruti Rai Resigns After Completing 29 Years In 2022, Rai was honored with the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her exceptional work in empowering women

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Intel India head Nivruti Rai has resigned from the company after the completion of service tenure of 29 years, according to a statement released by Intel. Rai, who began her journey with Intel in February 1994 as a design engineer, held the positions of India's head and vice-president of Intel Foundry Services.

According to an official release by the company, Intel expressed gratitude for the services of Rai for the progress achieved by the company under her guidance.

"Intel India country head and VP of Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai, is departing Intel after 29 years with the company. We're grateful to Nivruti for the tremendous progress Intel India has made under her leadership. Today, Intel India is our largest engineering site outside the US and a critical talent base for the company. We will have more to share soon about Intel India leadership plans and we wish Nivruti all the best in her next chapter," the statement read.

In 2022, Rai was honored with the Nari Shakti Puraskar for her exceptional work in empowering women.

Nivruti had worked with Intel in the United States during the time period of 1994 to 2005. Later, she shifted to Bengaluru in September 2005, after she took over the role of a senior director of chipset engineering and intellectual property development.

Intel Corporation is an American-based semiconductor chip manufacturing multinational company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

