GenAI To Accelerate India's IT Spending In 2024 IDC forecasts that investments on GenAI by 2027 will be 26 per cent of the overall AI spend in the country or a CAGR of 101.6 per cent

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), IT spending in India for 2024 is expected to grow 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching $44 billion in 2024. Generative AI (GenAI) will continue to accelerate AI adoption in India with more leading organizations exploring or investing in GenAI use cases. As technology leaders realize AI's pivotal role in their digital-first strategies, IDC forecasts that investments on GenAI by 2027 will be 26 per cent of the overall AI spend in the country or a CAGR of 101.6 per cent.

In 2023, despite economic headwinds and uncertainty, Indian enterprises continued to invest in digital to increase customer engagement and satisfaction, launch new products and services, and improve operational efficiency to drive revenue growth and profitability. They allocated their budgets mainly to software, application development and cloud migrations.

As India's digital economy continue to thrive in 2024 and beyond, IDC expects IT spending in India to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9 per cent over the coming years to cross the $59 billion mark in 2027 with the software market consistently showing double digit growth across the forecasted years.

"India Inc.'s shift to digital continues unabated as enterprises march aggressively towards an AI everywhere future. We can clearly see this in the growth of AI investments from Indian enterprises," said Vasant Rao, Managing Director, IDC India and South Asia.

Steven Frantzen, Head of WW Strategy and Senior VP & Regional Managing Director (EMEA), IDC, said, "Even with economic headwinds and uncertainty in 2024, we anticipate that global ICT spending will expand by more than 6 per cent (3times of projected GDP growth), as we enter a new era of accelerated digital innovation, driven in part by greater investment in automation and generative AI."
