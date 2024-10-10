In collaboration with ICUL and EY India, IVCA's #AltCap101 program aims to offer strategic insights and training for seasoned and emerging fund managers, helping them navigate the evolving alternate capital landscape.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) has announced the launch of #AltCap101, a premier knowledge-sharing programme for fund managers in alternate capital.

In collaboration with IC Universal Legal (ICUL) and EY India, this advanced platform will provide valuable strategic insights for both seasoned and emerging fund managers to navigate the dynamic world of alternate capital. #AltCap101 aims to support senior partners in the alternate capital ecosystem with in-depth knowledge and training.

Scheduled to take place on 17th October 2024 in Mumbai, this specialised learning and knowledge-sharing programme will bring together senior management teams and CXOs of venture capital funds (VCs), micro-VCs, private equity (PE) funds, institutional investors, family offices, corporate venture capitalists (CVCs), and limited partners (LPs).

"#AltCap101 is designed to equip fund managers with a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem while providing a deep dive into the resources needed to thrive in today's financial landscape. The sessions, led by subject matter experts, will cover topics such as leveraging technology and AI in fund management and conducting due diligence for effective risk management. Participants will move beyond the basics, gaining actionable insights into the alternate capital space, positioning India as a global hub for fund management," said Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA.

#AltCap101 will cover a range of advanced modules on key topics, including navigating regulatory frameworks, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in fund management, formulating internal and external fund strategies, mastering due diligence, and managing risk.

Tejesh Chitlangi, Joint Managing Partner of ICUL, stressed the program's timing and relevance. He stated, "#AltCap101 will explain the nuances of recent changes in Indian and global legal-regulatory regimes. With compliance expectations rising, fund managers must stay ahead of these developments for risk management. The program will explore innovative fund structures and LP-GP relationships through case studies, benefiting the entire fund ecosystem."

The event will feature a lineup of prominent speakers, including Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India; Ashley Menezes, Chairperson of IVCA and Partner & COO of ChrysCapital Advisors; Saurabh Agarwal, Founder of Altstone Capital; and Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkaar Group, among others. These industry leaders, along with key experts from ICUL and EY India, will offer their perspectives on the alternate capital sector.

Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader for Private Equity Services at EY India, highlighted the importance of staying ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. "#AltCap101 is designed for fund management professionals looking to excel in alternate capital. Investment success requires more than technical skills; it demands strong governance, portfolio management, and integrating technology for better outcomes. This program provides the tools to navigate the challenges of India's growing alternate capital markets."

With a focus on real-world case studies and scenario-based learning, #AltCap101 will provide practical insights for participants, helping them address the evolving challenges in this sector. The event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore the alternate capital landscape, bringing fund managers and financial experts together to shape the future of the industry.