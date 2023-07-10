Jaykay Enterprises Acquires 76.41% Stake In Allen Reinforced Plastics According to media reports, the cost of acquisition is approximately INR 90 crore for acquiring 76.41% equity stake in Allen

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

JayKay Enterprises, through its wholly owned subsidiary JK Defence & Aerospace has acquired a 76.41% equity stake in Allen Reinforced Plastics Private Limited (Allen). According to media reports, the cost of acquisition is approximately INR 90 crore for acquiring 76.41% equity stake in Allen.

"The acquisition is part of the inorganic growth plans of JayKay Enterprises Limited, through its WOS JK Defence in Defence & Aerospace Sector. Post-acquisition Allen will become a subsidiary of JK Defence and step down subsidiary of the company," said the company in a regulatory filing.

Allen Reinforced Plastics is a defence and aerospace engineering company that has been in operation since 1987 and has a turnover of about INR 8.61 crore in FY21. Allen had also posted a turnover of INR 25.21 crore in FY23 and INR 28.99 crore in FY22

Further, Jaykay Enterprises also announced that its board has approved raising upto INR 150 crore through rights issue of equity shares. It will issue 5,84,57,688 equity shares at INR 25 per share at face value of Re 1 per equity share.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Acquisitions News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

LUZO Raises $250,000 Pre-Seed Funding

The startup plans to use fresh funds to onboard more premium partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities

By Teena Jose
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Bioprime Agrisolutions Unveils India's Largest Plant-Associated Microbes Library

Bioprime Agrisolutions, a startup in agricultural biotechnology announced the launch of the Bionexus library, a first-of-its-kind and the largest collection of plant-associated microbes in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

5 Essential SEO Strategies For Entrepreneurs to Boost Their Traffic

The goal of SEO is to rank your website on top of search engines for your target keywords

By Joshua George
News and Trends

50Fin Raises INR 4.25 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

The company intends to utilize the funding for further enhancement of its embedded solutions and improving its product portfolio and customer servicing

By Teena Jose
Starting a Business

These Startups Are Making Hotel-booking Easy on the Pocket

Today, concepts like capsule stay, hourly stay and micro-stay are changing the way hotel industry operates in India

By Komal Nathani