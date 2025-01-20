JioCoin: a Crypto Bet To Reward Users By Reliance As per reports and speculations, the Reliance native token in future can be used for services like mobile recharges or purchases at Reliance gas stations

Days after Jio Platforms and Polygon announced their partnership for Web3 solutions, users of Reliance's web browser JioSphere have noticed the integration of JioCoin, a cryptocurrency token built on Ethereum Layer 2 and listed on the Polygon blockchain platform.

While the company is yet to disclose official details, the JioCoin will be used as a reward mechanism for users who browse the internet through JioSphere. At present, the token is non-transferable or non-redeemable and will be stored in the Polygon Labs wallet.

As per reports and speculations, the Reliance native token in future can be used for services like mobile recharges or purchases at Reliance gas stations. The value of JioCoin will depend on user interaction with Jio's apps and services with MyJio and JioCinema expected to support the token in future. The token value will become clearer as it operates within Jio's broader ecosystem.

Industry players are hoping for a tax relaxation in the upcoming budget. The launch of JioCoin by the conglomerate will certainly act as a catalyst in India's evolving digital economy. An official announcement regarding JioCoin is anticipated soon, which will likely provide details about the token's value, trading mechanisms, and functionalities.
