JM Financial Private Equity announced that it has invested INR 400 million in agri-machines and tools maker Modish Tractoraurkisan. This is the sixth investment from Fund III.

As per the official release, this investment will drive Modish Tractoraurkisan's brand-building initiatives, enhance marketing efforts, support working capital needs, and expand the distribution network, ensuring Balwaan's continued growth and leadership in the farm equipment industry.

Modish Tractoraurkisan produces agricultural equipment and tools under its Balwaan Krishi brand.

Rohit Bajaj, Founder, Modish Tractoraurkisan, said, "At Balwaan, enhancing farmers' productivity and cutting their operational costs is at the core of our mission. The capital infusion and partnership with JM Financial Private Equity will accelerate our current and long-term expansion plans. In line with Balwaan Krishi's vision, we aim to integrate innovative technology, expand our reach to a pan-India level, and help farmers reduce operational costs through the adoption of farm machinery over the next few years."

Established in 2015 by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, Balwaan is solving the critical industry challenges of pre-sales advisory, sale of quality products, post-sales training, and after-sales service and spares support to the farmers. It is one of the few players offering all of these services under one umbrella.

Darius Pandole, MD and CEO, Private Equity and Equity AIFs, JM Financial, said, "India has been experiencing a steady decline in the average size of farm landholdings, along with increasing labour scarcity and rising labour costs. As a result, the industry is seeing a rise in small farm tools, driven by increasing farmer awareness enabled by internet penetration. Backed by the futuristic outlook of the two young and third-generation entrepreneurs, Balwaan aims to become a leading farm equipment brand in the country."