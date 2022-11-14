Job-Tech Platform FastJobs.io Raises Undisclosed Amount In Pre-seed Round From Super Angel Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Job-Tech platform FastJobs.io has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round from a clutch of super angel investors led by Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, Parikshit Dar, Co-founder & Director, BookMyShow, Haresh Chawla Founding CEO, Network18 and Partner, TrueNorth along with other angel investors.

Yash Dandavate and Ashish Dogra.

Over 30 marquee angel investors and start-up executives including Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, Yatin Shah, Founder & Joint CEO, IIFL Wealth, Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth, Sidharth Rao, Co-Founder, Dentsu WebChutney and Co-founder Punt Partners, Sanchit Malik, Founder & CEO, PazCare, Upneet Grover, Founder & CEO, GetMyUni, Bhargav Errangi, Former Senior Director, Flipkart, Rahul Mathur, Founder & CEO, Verak, Rahul Jain, Co-founder and COO, Drum Foods (Epigamia & Hokey Pokey), Ajeet Khurana, Founder & CEO, Reflexical among others.

Co-founded in February 2022 by Yash Dandavate, Co-founder & CEO (alumnus of London Business School) along with Co-founder and CTO Ashish Dogra (alumnus of IIT Roorkee) and Neelu Virk, Co-founder and Chief People Officer, FastJobs.io is a global Job-Tech platform that brings connects top companies and start-ups with relevant quality talent across the globe within 7 days.

In less than 8 months since its inception, Fastjobs.io has placed over 500 job-seekers with 100+ companies. Having delivered jobs worth over Rs 30 cr in this short span, Fastjobs.io has turned EBITDA positive successfully already. The job-tech platform currently solves hiring for 100+ leading start-ups like Khatabook, Scaler Academy, NoBroker, TrulyMadly and leading enterprise SaaS organisations.

Fastjobs.io will use the funds raised to expand internationally across USA and SEA regions as also build new SaaS products for Intelligent Recruiting. The company has unveiled a new AI - SaaS product named FastHQ.io - an intelligent collaborative hiring suite set to revolutionise hiring for start-ups across industries. FastHQ.io provides AI/ML solutions for faster, collaborative, automated hiring processes powered by human intervention to provide accurate tech talent matches within 48 hours.

With features like job campaigns, gamified pipeline management system, collaborative hiring workspace, candidate engagement and pay-per-credit prospects, FastHQ.io enables companies to receive pre-screened prospects vetted across over 20 parameters within 48 hours, cutting both regular hiring timelines and cost by about 80%.

Speaking about the investment, Yash Dandavate, Co-founder & CEO, FastJobs.io said, "The Recruiting Industry is a $250 billion market opportunity globally, yet nearly 11 million jobs remain unfulfilled despite numerous hiring softwares available in the market since existing hiring ecosystems remain broken. FastJobs.io aims to transform the recruiting space by plugging this broken system to reduce hiring cost, time and effort, making it an efficient and seamless process for businesses. With experienced and successful entrepreneurs backing us with their experience and funds, we aim to build AI-powered SaaS products that can revolutionise the recruitment space. We are striving towards making FastJobs a global market leader solving for the broken recruitment ecosystems across industries."

Commenting on his investment, Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said, "FastJobs.io's early success in using tech to discover and enable talent has been terrific, especially in this environment. Driven by a great founding team led by Yash Dandavate, Ashish Dogra and Neelu Virk, FastJobs.io is on a really cool path to creating impact and I am thrilled to mentor and support them in this journey."

Speaking about his investment in the firm, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, "FastJobs.io has not only recognized but also solved for the problems created by the unprecedented shift in the recruitment space and made the best of the opportunities presented in a short span of time. I am confident that fastJobs.io, led by Yash Dandavate, Ashish Dogra and Neelu Virk along with their team, has tremendous potential to transform the recruitment ecosystems and I'm glad to be a part of their journey at this crucial stage."

With a vision to eliminate core recruitment challenges such as lead sourcing, prospecting, broken hiring systems for employers whilst bridging the gap between the high volume of white-collar job seekers and unfulfilled jobs, FastJobs.io is on a mission to simplify finding jobs for freshers and young graduates and enable businesses to have a seamless hiring experience with brilliant workforce leading to their sustainable growth.