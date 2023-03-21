Jupitice Launches AI-Backed Chatbot 'Saya'

SAYA, a digital legal assistant, will act as an aide helping people manage their legal disputes and also get answers to all queries

India's one of the leading Justice Technology (JusTech) companies Jupitice launched artificial intelligence-powered chatbot Saya at the 22nd International ODR (online dispute resolution) Forum meet at Bangaluru which among others was attended by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The 22nd International ODR Forum was hosted by the National Centre for Technology and Dispute Resolution (NCTDR) on March 17 and 18 and attended by over 250 experts from various fields. Besides Kant and Nilekani, the participants at the conference included SEBI executive director Pramod Rao, NCTDR director Ethan Katsh and Odr.com CEO Colin Rule.

"ODR will allow access to justice in ease of doing business by making dispute resolution cheaper, quicker, and most importantly equally credible as conventional methods," said Kant in the discussion.

During the conference, Jupitice, the world's first and only Justice Technology (JusTech) company, presented its UN-based ODR platform powered by AI and Blockchain. The company also launched its unique AI chatbot, SAYA, a digital legal assistant, will act as an aide helping people manage their legal disputes and also get answers to all queries. It will empower user to make better-informed decisions and also schedule sessions accordingly to the availability, according to an official statement.

"Data that is lying in the third party is scattered, and we are wasting our data. We should see the root cause and do the root analysis of that data and come up with nice policies and legislative amendments. We should have a technology which can support the judiciary, we should have the technology which can support the quasi judiciary, we should have the technology which can support the area justice system across the group and then of course the ODR," said Raman Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Jupitice.

The International ODR Forum is the leading global networking platform for the ODR community, taking place annually in various regions around the globe, and it showcases how ODR is being put into practice worldwide, whereas, Jupitice has claimed to be designed and developed the World's First Justice Technology Platform that focuses on foundational digital infrastructure and capabilities that facilitate the creation of an infinite number of solutions and services to deliver digital justice services across the globe.