Jupitice Launches AI-Backed Chatbot 'Saya'

SAYA, a digital legal assistant, will act as an aide helping people manage their legal disputes and also get answers to all queries

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's one of the leading Justice Technology (JusTech) companies Jupitice launched artificial intelligence-powered chatbot Saya at the 22nd International ODR (online dispute resolution) Forum meet at Bangaluru which among others was attended by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The 22nd International ODR Forum was hosted by the National Centre for Technology and Dispute Resolution (NCTDR) on March 17 and 18 and attended by over 250 experts from various fields. Besides Kant and Nilekani, the participants at the conference included SEBI executive director Pramod Rao, NCTDR director Ethan Katsh and Odr.com CEO Colin Rule.

"ODR will allow access to justice in ease of doing business by making dispute resolution cheaper, quicker, and most importantly equally credible as conventional methods," said Kant in the discussion.

During the conference, Jupitice, the world's first and only Justice Technology (JusTech) company, presented its UN-based ODR platform powered by AI and Blockchain. The company also launched its unique AI chatbot, SAYA, a digital legal assistant, will act as an aide helping people manage their legal disputes and also get answers to all queries. It will empower user to make better-informed decisions and also schedule sessions accordingly to the availability, according to an official statement.

"Data that is lying in the third party is scattered, and we are wasting our data. We should see the root cause and do the root analysis of that data and come up with nice policies and legislative amendments. We should have a technology which can support the judiciary, we should have the technology which can support the quasi judiciary, we should have the technology which can support the area justice system across the group and then of course the ODR," said Raman Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Jupitice.

The International ODR Forum is the leading global networking platform for the ODR community, taking place annually in various regions around the globe, and it showcases how ODR is being put into practice worldwide, whereas, Jupitice has claimed to be designed and developed the World's First Justice Technology Platform that focuses on foundational digital infrastructure and capabilities that facilitate the creation of an infinite number of solutions and services to deliver digital justice services across the globe.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends Government Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all

By Priya Kapoor

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

News and Trends

Sukino Healthcare Solutions Raises INR 50 Crore In Series-A Funding

The company plans to deploy the fresh fund into expansion to newer geographies and newer areas of rehabilitation using technology and the best of business processes that it has mastered over the years

By Teena Jose

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Starting a Business

The Delivery Wonderboys

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 20, Co-founders, Zepto

By Punita Sabharwal

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh