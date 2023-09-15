Kae Capital Announces Final Close Of Its New Fund II At $50 Million Kae Capital has been investing in India for more than a decade now, which is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in pre-seed to pre-series A stages of a company's lifecycle

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kae Capital

Kae Capital, an early-stage investor in India, has closed its Winners Fund II (KWF II), raising $50 million. Some of the key investors who have invested in this fund are Velo Partners, Henry Kravis (Co-founder and Co-executive Chairman, KKR), 360 ONE (formerly IIFL Wealth & Asset Management), Prashant Tandon & Tanmay Saksena (Co-founder/CEO & COO, Tata 1MG), Sameer Maheshwari (Founder, HealthKart), Abhay Soi (Founder, Max Healthcare), Hemendra Kothari (Founder, DSP Group), Yogesh Agrawal (MD, Ajanta Pharma), Sanket & Apurva Parekh (Pidilite), and VMThapar Family Office.

Contrary to its regular funds, KWF II offers exclusive access to companies of previous funds that are leaders in their respective markets, thus allowing co-investment with growth-stage funds in Series B, C and D rounds, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are delighted to announce the closure of Kae Winners Fund II. Being pioneers of early-stage investing in India, we've seen the ecosystem grow and see enough merit in being involved for as long as possible in a company's lifecycle. We have launched this fund in order to continue backing our

best founders, alongside other successful founders in the ecosystem, who are not yet a part of the Kae family," said Sasha Mirchandani, partner, Kae Capital.

Kae Capital has been investing in India for more than a decade now, which is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in pre-seed to pre-series A stages of a company's lifecycle.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends Investments

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

4 Things First-Generation Entrepreneurs Should Do to Build a Billion-Dollar Startup

Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho tells us what helped him and his brother Anurag build a massive business

By S Shanthi
Side Hustle

Passive Income 101: A Beginner's Guide to Building Wealth on Autopilot

Unveiling the power of passive income for everyone.

By David Bitton
Technology

The Ten Most Prominent Figures in the Cryptocurrency World

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are an incredibly young industry despite this it already has many heroes

By Alex Belov
News and Trends

Port Secures Seed Funding From Catamaran

The company will use the new funding to expand its team and launch its beta version early this fall

By Teena Jose
Technology

3 Reasons Why Blockchain Needs to Be Bet on for the Future of Enterprises

It's safe to say, that blockchain has shown its capabilities and potential to India and the world. This is the sole reason why several governments and global corporations are open to adopting and implementing blockchain against the likes of non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency tells us alot.

By Paromita Gupta
By Madeline Garfinkle