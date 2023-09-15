Kae Capital has been investing in India for more than a decade now, which is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in pre-seed to pre-series A stages of a company's lifecycle

Kae Capital, an early-stage investor in India, has closed its Winners Fund II (KWF II), raising $50 million. Some of the key investors who have invested in this fund are Velo Partners, Henry Kravis (Co-founder and Co-executive Chairman, KKR), 360 ONE (formerly IIFL Wealth & Asset Management), Prashant Tandon & Tanmay Saksena (Co-founder/CEO & COO, Tata 1MG), Sameer Maheshwari (Founder, HealthKart), Abhay Soi (Founder, Max Healthcare), Hemendra Kothari (Founder, DSP Group), Yogesh Agrawal (MD, Ajanta Pharma), Sanket & Apurva Parekh (Pidilite), and VMThapar Family Office.

Contrary to its regular funds, KWF II offers exclusive access to companies of previous funds that are leaders in their respective markets, thus allowing co-investment with growth-stage funds in Series B, C and D rounds, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are delighted to announce the closure of Kae Winners Fund II. Being pioneers of early-stage investing in India, we've seen the ecosystem grow and see enough merit in being involved for as long as possible in a company's lifecycle. We have launched this fund in order to continue backing our

best founders, alongside other successful founders in the ecosystem, who are not yet a part of the Kae family," said Sasha Mirchandani, partner, Kae Capital.

