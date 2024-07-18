The new capital will be used for team expansion, product development, the introduction of new digital tools and technologies, and outreach to more colleges and universities across the country.

byteXL, an edtech platform revolutionising engineering education, has raised USD 5.9 million in a Series A round led by Kalaari Capital, along with the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

According to the official release, this investment supports byteXL's mission to provide affordable tech skills to students in Tier II and III cities, enhancing team expansion, product development, and outreach to more colleges across India.

Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-Founder of byteXL, stated, "At byteXL, we're not just teaching coding; we're shaping futures and driving innovation in tech education across India. This funding will boost our confidence in empowering engineers of tomorrow with cutting-edge skills and technologies and help us bridge the gap between academia and industry at a faster pace."

Launched in 2019 by Karun Tadepalli and Sricharan Tadepalli, byteXL is revolutionising engineering education in India by partnering with colleges and industry to integrate curriculum, content, and practical learning.

This approach equips students with essential skills and employability awareness, bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Since 2019, byteXL has collaborated with 26+ colleges, training over 100,000 students in software technologies. Recently, byteXL introduced a new B.Tech CSE course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in collaboration with Microsoft to meet current industry demands.

Sampath P, Partner at Kalaari Capital, said, "Engineering schools in India and other markets are evolving to maintain high standards of curriculum, pedagogy, and industry readiness in technology disciplines that are rapidly evolving. This need, accelerated by rapid progress in AI, is a critical problem to solve to enable students to succeed in the next generation of technology jobs."

"ByteXL is committed to being a true partner for universities and colleges, with operational expertise, high-quality educators, and an interactive digital learning platform. Karun, Charan, and their team have spent a long time understanding the core needs of each stakeholder involved in the delivery of technology and curriculum and are deeply committed to improving learning outcomes and the quality of tech talent in India. We are excited to partner with them on this mission," he added.