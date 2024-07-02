KoinX's advanced technology enables users to calculate crypto tax liabilities accurately and efficiently, supporting over 25,000 crypto assets, NFTs, mining, and DEXes

On Tuesday, KoinX announced a strategic partnership with Mudrex to streamline the tax filing process for crypto investors in India and provide a robust and user-friendly compliance infrastructure.

'By combining KoinX's comprehensive tax reporting features with Mudrex's platform, users can now generate accurate tax reports with a few clicks. This collaboration not only simplifies the tax filing procedure but also encourages more openness in the cryptocurrency sector. This partnership intends to develop a more compliant and contented user base, contributing to the overall growth and maturity of the crypto industry in India," said Punit Agarwal, Founder, KoinX.

Through this partnership, Mudrex users will get access to KoinX's comprehensive suite of crypto tax reporting tools. Notably, crypto users can download VDA-compliant tax reports, which are essential for filing their ITRs for Mudrex and other popular exchanges in India.

"This collaboration with KoinX provides a seamless and compliant investment experience, empowering users to navigate the complexities of crypto taxation with confidence and ease," said Edul Patel, CEO & Co-founder, Mudrex.

KoinX's advanced technology enables users to calculate crypto tax liabilities accurately and efficiently, supporting over 25,000 crypto assets, NFTs, mining, and DEXes.