Staying true to the vision and working towards nurturing the India's economy, Entrepreneur India is set to host E LIVE x India Investment Forum on 20th November in Trident BKC, Mumbai

India has a vision. A vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2030. And that is a possibility in making, not a far-fetched reality. Having a strong position in the current global macroeconomic environment, India is seeing industries and start-ups getting investments to fulfill the goal.

So, if you are leading a promising giant or someone who has a great idea which needs to be given wings, then E LIVE x India Investment Forum is the right thing for you.

With India having over 1,12,718 DPIIT-recognized start-ups, awareness about the dos and don'ts in the ecosystem is now important more than ever. Additionally, one can ascertain that the IPO lull has come to an end.

What is Entrepreneur LIVE?

Organized by Entrepreneur India, E LIVE x India Investment Forum is an event aiming to bring players from the start-up ecosystem together under one roof. With experts from various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, and green energy, entrepreneurs will be witnessing insightful discussions and thought-provoking addresses.

What to expect?

The one-day much-awaited event will see nearly 30 speakers exchange expertise and sharing the most cutting-edge research and insights to spot trends and patterns to help see the big picture. It will also explore the infinite possibilities of work and capture the business logic of the networked era while keeping a sharp eye on what is relevant, real, and actionable for opening a plethora of real possibilities for businesses to grow in a new world.

The sessions will span across Investments, Green energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Food, getting IPO-ready and creating bigger businesses out of investments.

Attendees will get a chance to listen to a diverse and dynamic group of experts such as Nirmal Jain, Founder and Chairman, IIFL group, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO, People Group, Ajay Thakur CEO, BSE SME Exchange; Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, BlackSoil; Ruchira Shukla South Asia Regional Lead for Disruptive Technology Investments, IFC, World Bank Group; Kapil Chopra Founder & CEO, Postcard Hotels and Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director, Kotak MF.

Amongst those who would share their thoughts on investments in education space would be Raghav Podar, Chairman, Podar Education, Smita Deorah Co-founder & Co-CEO, LEAD and Akshay Chaturvedi Founder & CEO, Leverage Edu.

Vish Iyer, Global CCO, Jakson Green and Sandiip Bhammer, Founder & Co-Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital will be among those giving their insights on opportunities across green fuel, green farming, green mobility, and green energy.