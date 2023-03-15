Learning Links Foundation and Mastercard Celebrate Women Entrepreneurs Through SASHAKTI Program

By Paromita Gupta

Learning Links Foundation

On Tuesday, Learning Link Foundation, in association with Mastercard, organized a conclave to recognize and celebrate first and second-generation women entrepreneurs under its SASHAKTI program. Under the program, women are provided with technical training pertaining to laws and compliance for starting their own business along with educating about various government schemes available for them.

Learning Links Foundation and Mastercard have helped and equipped 38,000 women entrepreneurs from low-income groups across seven states- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh under the program. The conclave was inaugurated by Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India. Fellow event chief guests included Dr Anjlee Prakash, Chairperson, Learning Link Foundation, and Medha Girotra, Vice-President and Head of Public Policy, South Asia, Mastercard.

"The SASHAKTI will accelerate the growth of female entrepreneurs in India. The Government of India fully supports this collaboration project by Learning Links Foundation and Mastercard as it is aimed at furthering financial inclusion and entrepreneurship," said Minister Rane as a part of the address.

"The Learning Links Foundation recognizes the importance of entrepreneurship in ensuring financial independence of women and development of the national economy. In India only 13.5% of businesses are owned by women. Initiatives like SASHAKTI are needed to give them the comprehensive support they need to become long-term actors in the world of entrepreneurship," said Dr Prakash.

A grant of INR 5000 each were distributed to 760 women enrolled in the program. Minister Rane also launched the SASHAKTI mobile application, which will allow entrepreneurs, particularly women, to socialize, share knowledge, develop skills, and share their stories with one another.

The event also witnessed exhibitions set up by a few women enrolled in the program displaying handmade products such as jewellery, clothes, accessories, and healthy homemade edibles.
