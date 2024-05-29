You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lectrix EV, a two-wheeler EV company has partnered with Jumppers, a pioneering last-mile delivery venture. Under this transformative collaboration, Lectrix EV will supply 500 electric vehicles to Jumppers, significantly expanding their fleet and capacity to meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly delivery services.

The partnership extends beyond mere vehicle provision, as Lectrix EV also has a cutting-edge swapping infrastructure to augment Jumppers' logistics operations. This swap network promises to revolutionize Jumppers' efficiency and sustainability by ensuring seamless battery swaps for their electric vehicles, thereby eliminating downtime and range anxiety while maximizing earning potential for riders.

Pritesh Talwar, President, EV Business, Lectrix EV, said, "Our goal is to electrify transportation in India. Logistics is one of the fastest growing sectors in India and the work that Jumppers is doing aligns with our sustainability goals as well. We are happy to join hands with them and support their efforts to expand their green fleet. This collaboration marks a significant step towards our shared vision of a sustainable future."

Lectrix EV's environmental impact aligns seamlessly with Jumppers' sustainability goals. With an impressive track record of covering a total distance of 22,21,04,383 kilometers and serving 13,571 users, Lectrix EV has contributed significantly to reducing carbon emissions. The total CO2 saved amounts to 66,63,132 kilograms, averaging 491 kilograms per user, further highlighting the eco-friendly ethos driving Lectrix EV.

Ajay Kumar Khandelwal, co-Founder, Jumppers said, "We are thrilled to announce that in 2024, Jumppers has expanded its fleet to include more than 500 vehicles in partnership with Lectrix. This significant growth underscores our commitment to sustainable and efficient last-mile delivery solutions, leveraging advanced electric vehicle technology to serve our clients even better."

This collaboration between Lectrix EV and Jumppers not only signifies a milestone in India's transition towards greener mobility but also sets a precedent for innovative partnerships driving sustainability in the logistics sector.