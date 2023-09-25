The company will use the fund for product enrichment and innovation, international business expansion and strengthening customer base in the country

Legistify, a legaltech SaaS platform, today announced the completion of its $4 million Series-A fundraise. The round saw participation from existing investors like Indiamart, Titan VC, GSF along with US based Cathexis Ventures, Justin Hamilton and Japan based Enrission group. With this Legistify's cumulative funding till date is said to become more than $ 5 million (Angel, Pre-Series A and Series-A funding rounds). The company will use the fund for product enrichment and innovation, international business expansion and strengthening customer base in the country.

"The investors' support and guidance propels us towards the mission of empowering our customers while adding significant value to our country's economic growth. These resources will help us in extending our innovative legal operations solutions to new markets along with helping companies leverage our technology to make effective decisions. This funding not only accelerates our growth but allows us to make a meaningful impact in making justice fast, reliable and accessible to all," said Akshat Singhal, founder and CEO, Legistify.

As per an official release, the primary beneficiary of this additional capital would be the recently launched LegisTrak 2.0, Legistify's flagship platform, a comprehensive software to simplify legal operations for enterprises. It helps companies leverage its SAAS to streamline contract management, centralize matter management and enforce IP protection effectively. One of the key USPs of the platform is usage of Artificial Intelligence to help companies take informed decisions and boost ROI, it said.

Furthermore, Legistify provides a comprehensive LegisTrak to simplify legal operations for enterprises and helps enterprises manage their legal contracts, cases, IP and provide powerful data insights for effective decision making.