Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Start-ups are the biggest force behind the world's economy and founders are the base. The more agile founders become, the more relevant they stay to the real conditions and the situation—start-ups become fundamentally strong. With every passing day, new businesses are emerging in every sector and each striving to make a mark in the industry. This tremendous growth and innovation is leading to a huge contribution in the Indian gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.5 per cent in 2020 to 12-14 per cent by 2025, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

At the 14th edition of Entrepreneur Summit 2024, in Bharat Mandapam, panelists for "It's always Day One! Day In the life of start-up: The Founder Perspective" shared their views on keeping the start-up culture intact.

Read more