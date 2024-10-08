Get All Access for $5/mo

Lessons On Building Start-ups From Ground Zero The start-ups have become overly obsessed with matching the competition said Paavan Nanda, co-founder, WinZo Games

By Shivani Tiwari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Start-ups are the biggest force behind the world's economy and founders are the base. The more agile founders become, the more relevant they stay to the real conditions and the situation—start-ups become fundamentally strong. With every passing day, new businesses are emerging in every sector and each striving to make a mark in the industry. This tremendous growth and innovation is leading to a huge contribution in the Indian gross domestic product (GDP) from 3.5 per cent in 2020 to 12-14 per cent by 2025, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

At the 14th edition of Entrepreneur Summit 2024, in Bharat Mandapam, panelists for "It's always Day One! Day In the life of start-up: The Founder Perspective" shared their views on keeping the start-up culture intact.

Read more

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Sorich and Adloggs Raise Funding to Fuel Innovation in Packaging and Delivery

The Indian startups listed below have recently secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and drive innovation across their respective sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AI in India: Transforming Lives and Businesses for Good

While AI has its fair share of drawbacks, the emerging technology is largely used to transform lives and businesses for good

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Top Companies Underperform on Fair Labour Standards for Gig Workers: Report

This year, Fairwork evaluated 11 platforms in India including Amazon Flex, bigbasket, BluSmart, Flipkart, Ola, Porter, Swiggy, Uber, Urban Company, Zepto and Zomato.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

LC Nueva Launches INR 250 Cr Momentum Fund to Boost Growth-Stage Investments in Series A and B Companies

The fund aims to support 10-15 companies at the Series A and B stages, marking a focused push into growth-stage investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

Mom's Side Hustle Started With a Facebook Page. Now It Makes More Than $1 Million a Year: 'Don't Overthink.'

Karen Frederick, 43, wanted to establish a fulfilling, home-based career.

By Amanda Breen