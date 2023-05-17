Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leumas, a digital manufacturing solution for brands raised INR 7 crore in a pre-Seed funding round led by Capital 2B, Anicut Capital and Capital A. The company aims to harness the funds towards technology development, team building and GTM rollout to help brands move to digital manufacturing for enhanced business outcomes. The funds raised will also be allocated towards building an 'A Team' to support growth of the company in areas of GTM, technology, manufacturing, and Ops, as well as to expand the company's digital factory capacity that will be utilised by partner brands.

"Leumas is solving for volume, variety, and cost limitations of the legacy manufacturing systems through our innovative Digital Factory Solution. With the fast-changing channel-mix and emergence of D2C models, brands need the ability to produce flexibly, while remaining inventory light. We are helping them with on- demand manufacturing tech. to launch faster, scale nimbler and produce with unparalleled efficiency. Look forward to partnering with brands on their concept to scale up their journey," said Nitesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Leumas.

According to an official statement by the company, with the pre-Seed funding, Leumas intends to re-imagine the legacy factory system by leveraging advancements in emerging technologies viz. industrial robotics, IIoT and cyber-physical systems. The future technology roadmap involves commercial deployment and productization of the Leumas Digital Factory suite. The company will also work towards the addition of process-line capabilities to its nano-factories and strengthening the Leumaswar platform with the ultimate vision of becoming the new factory order for process industries.

"Cultivating innovation through digitisation is not only a strategic imperative, it's the future of manufacturing. Our investment in Leumas reflects our belief in the power of cloud manufacturing to transform the way brands manufacture products, enabling them to optimize their supply chain and improve speed to market, with their unique nano production approach. We are excited to partner with Nitesh and Subhajit and look forward to creating the next big shift in manufacturing tech", said Ankit Kedia, partner, Capital A.