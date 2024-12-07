Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

LG Electronics Files for IPO, Set to Become India's Fifth Largest Listing South Korea-based consumer electronics giant LG Electronics India filed its draft papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday for its initial public offer (IPO).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

South Korea-based consumer electronics giant LG Electronics India filed its draft papers with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday for its initial public offer (IPO).

The issue size is estimated to be valued at INR 15,000 crore, making it India's fifth largest IPO after Hyundai Motors, Life Insurance Corporation, Paytm, and Coal India.

The issue will consist entirely of an offer for sale by the promoter selling shares, LG Electronics Inc., with plans to sell close to 101.8 million shares which is 15 per cent of the equity capital.

India is the company's second-biggest consumer market after the United States and as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), LG India reported a 12 per cent jump in net profits in FY24, amounting close to INR 1,511 crore. The company's revenue rose 7 per cent to INR 21,557 crore.

LG is valued at around INR 1 lakh crore at its INR 15,000 IPO, with Voltas being its closest competitor, with a market capitalization of INR 56,510 crore.

According to reports, LG also recently proposed to the government of Andhra Pradesh for an INR 7,000 crore public-private partnership to build its third factory in Sri City. The company plans to invest INR 5,000 crore in the project where it will produce air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions in the facility.

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citi are book-running lead managers (BRLMs) of the issue.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

You Have 1 Month Left to Prepare for These 5 AI-Powered Marketing Changes — Act Now Before It's Too Late.

Big changes in 2025 will redefine marketing as AI evolves rapidly, offering growth opportunities but also risks. Learn how to stay ahead in this week's video, covering new search platforms and avoiding over-automation.

By Ben Angel
Side Hustle

'I Just Hustled': She Earned More Than $300,000 Wrapping Gifts Last Year — and It All Started With a Side Hustle

When Michelle Hensley lost her husband to cancer, she needed to figure out how to earn an income for her family.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How to Master the Art of Delegation — Lessons From Andrew Carnegie's Legacy

Here's what Andrew Carnegie can teach today's entrepreneurs about leadership, teamwork and effective delegation.

By Chris Kille
By Gene Marks
Business News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says 'You'll Be Surprised' By How Google Search Changes Next Year

AI has already changed the look of search, but Google's CEO says there are more changes to come.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

This Breakthrough Technology is Poised to Accelerate Your Company's Growth

Discover a breakthrough technology stacked on top of generative AI, now poised to revolutionize businesses across nearly every sector. Unlock unprecedented growth and profitability potential, achieving levels once thought unattainable.

By Albert Santalo