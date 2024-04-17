You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

LightFury Games Raises USD 8.5 Mn Funding from Blume Ventures, Mixi, and Gemba Capital Utilising the money, the startup intends to hire people in India and the UK to build AAA games, which are usually high-profile, high-budget projects.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Karan Shroff, Co-founder of LightFury Games/LinkedIn

Gaming startup LightFury Games has announced the raising of USD 8.5 million in a seed round from Blume Ventures, Mixi Inc, and Gemba Capital.

The fundraising round also included participation from angel investors Kunal Shah and Gaurav Munjal.

As per the official release, the raised funds will be used to build AAA titles with an initial focus on mobile games and later expand to other platforms, including consoles. AAA games are titles that typically have big budgets for both development and marketing purposes.

Additionally, the money raised will be used to open gaming studios in the UK and India and to employ top talent for these locations.

"Creating successful AAA titles in the Indian market and establishing a Tencent-like presence originating from India, is what we are excited to bring to the fore," said Karan Shroff, Co-founder of LightFury Games.

"It would necessitate building the finest expertise and leveraging state-of-the-art technological innovations to ensure top-tier gameplay quality," added Shroff, who was earlier the Chief Marketing Officer and Partner at Unacademy.

Tana Balachandran, a former senior vice president at Unacademy, Anurag Banerjee, who also serves as the company's chief product and technology officer, and Shroff cofounded LightFury.

In September 2022, Shroff left Unacademy following a three-year tenure with the edtech unicorn. Prior to this, he spent more than four years leading Xiaomi India's brand marketing.

"The ability to piece together the talent and bring in believers from the gaming and consumer universe makes it one of our most exciting investments we've made in this space," said Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Director at Blume Ventures.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Nikhil Kamath's WTFund Invites Applications from April 15 from Young Entrepreneurs

The new sector-agnostic fund will offer a package including a non-dilutive grant of INR 20 lakh and will enable founders to retain full equity in their ventures.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

5 Entrepreneurial Mindsets That Drive Success

Here are the mindsets shared by the most successful entrepreneurs.

By Tom Freiling
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Renowned Psychologist Adam Grant Says This 3-Step Leadership Method Will Help Fight Employee Burnout

We spoke to the bestselling author at BetterUp's Uplift conference last week.

By Emily Rella
Business News

These Are Best Cities in the World for Remote Workers, According to a New Ranking

A recent report from Remote.com ranked over 100 cities in the world. Here's the best of the bunch.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Demand For This Workforce Is Soaring – Here's How You Can Capitalize On This Thriving Talent Pool to Drive Your Company's Growth

Top platforms and practical tips for capitalizing on specialized independent talent.

By Tim Madden